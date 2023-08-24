Datamatics TruFare Automatic Fare Collection Enables Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) With Next Generation Fare Ticketing System, Elevating the Commuter Experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datamatics, a leading global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company, today announced its collaboration with the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) to launch GO901 Smart Card System. This innovative system, launched on August 21, 2023, revolutionizes transport in the city of Memphis, USA by offering commuters a seamless and convenient travel experience.

MATA’s Next Generation Fare System (NGFS) is an Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system. Datamatics has seamlessly integrated its AFC platform, TruFare, into the GO901 Smart card solution, facilitating effortless ticket purchase across the counter, loading of the Smart Cards and enabling contactless travel. Additionally, Datamatics has developed commuter-friendly kiosks which are strategically placed throughout the city for hassle-free card top-ups.

With MATA's GO901 Smart Card, commuters can load cash and trips into the Smart Card. For commuters who use cash to pay their fares, Datamatics had developed kiosks installed across the city facilitating ticket vending and loading cash and transit products onto the Smart Cards. Furthermore, there will be over 300 stores which will have provision for sale & loading the Smart Card across the city.

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Datamatics expressed, "Our participation in MATA's Next Generation Fare System (NGFS) marks a significant stride towards elevating commuter experience. The GO901 Smart Card, powered by Datamatics' Automatic Fare Collection system TruFare, which empowers commuters with a secure cashless travel solution at the same time, provides operational benefits to the transit operators spanning major cities across the world. We have also successfully implemented TruFare at Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7." He added, "With over 30 successfully delivered AFC projects worldwide, Datamatics is dedicated to elevating commuter experiences across the world.”

Datamatics stands out as a robust Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) solution provider. Recently has successfully implemented AFC solutions globally in locations such as Mumbai (Line 2A and 7), Kolkata, Lucknow, Katra in Jammu, NCRTC in New Delhi, San Diego, and Memphis, USA.

About Datamatics:

Datamatics is a Digital Operations, Technologies and Experiences Company that enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. It has established Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection products. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.