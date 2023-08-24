HanesBrands and Texas A&M University Sign Exclusive Primary Apparel Deal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, and Texas A&M University signed an exclusive, long-term primary apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute Aggie fanwear in the mass retail and campus/local channels. As part of the agreement, Texas A&M and HBI are reimagining on-campus fanwear hubs and creating elevated brand experience shops that will expand access to innovative, on-trend fanwear.

Recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies¹, HBI is committed to sustainable, transparent manufacturing and has world-class, in-house design expertise and manufacturing proficiency. The expansive collections will include men’s, women’s, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.

“There are few places in the world with fans as passionate as those in College Station,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “Champion apparel and College Station, both loved and revered, fit together perfectly, and we are committed to bringing innovative apparel to Aggie fans with an enhanced retail experience that captures the tradition and energy of Texas A&M.”

New branded shop-in-shops at local retailers as well as collaborative on-campus activations around special events will enhance the shopping experience for both Aggie students and fans.

Kicking things off last week, the university unveiled “Champion Station,” the newest way to shop for exclusive Aggie-branded Champion gear. Located in the Memorial Student Center Barnes & Noble Bookstore, fans will find a wide assortment of Aggie apparel, including unique vintage designs.

“Texas A&M and Champion are both iconic brands with storied histories and traditions,” said Shane Hinckley, A&M’s vice president for brand and business development. “Welcoming Champion Station into our great university bookstore, directly across from Kyle Field, makes it more convenient than ever for Aggie fans to show their spirit. And this is just the beginning. We have much more on the horizon, including a vintage collection rolling out in 2024.”

In addition to the iconic Champion® and Hanes® brands, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel and ComfortWash® brands are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program. Alternative Apparel is known for its soft, stylish and sustainable products, and the ComfortWash collection features vintage-washed tees and sweats made with U.S. grown cotton.

The new partnership with HanesBrands follows a detailed analysis of the university’s trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC. The partnership with Champion does not include team uniforms or sideline apparel.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

¹ HanesBrands Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the second year in a row by Ethisphere, an industry leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.