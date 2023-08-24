Vizient Releases 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today released its 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Report highlighting the company progress in promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for all employees. The report also includes detailed insights on diversity representation among Vizient employees and progress toward achieving its DEI aspirations as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency.

“At Vizient, we place our employees at the center of everything we do, and that means ensuring they have opportunities to grow in their career and feel a strong sense of belonging so they are able to deliver their best every day,” said Byron Jobe, president and CEO for Vizient. “Our focus on fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce not only makes us a stronger organization, but it also brings unique perspectives that can help our member hospitals successfully navigate the array of challenges experienced within the healthcare industry.”

Highlights from the 2022 report include:

An increased number of women in the executive ranks growing from 39.2% in 2020 to 45.2%; and for people of color from 11% in 2020 to 15.6% as of December 2022.

New programs to foster leadership development and career opportunities for managers and employees including PromotAbilities, focusing on women and people of color, Advancing Women Leaders, which amplifies gender equality in leadership, and the LGBTQ+ Inclusion Series to increase understanding across leadership and the employee base.

More than 100 Vizient leaders at various levels of the organization have roles in supporting the DEI strategy as either advisors on the strategy overall, advisors to specific programs and initiatives, or as executive sponsors and champions for our Employee Resource Groups – Known as Diversity Networking Associations (DNAs) at Vizient.

Expansion of our DNAs to include Hispanic/Latinx@Vizient and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA@Vizient). Vizient now has eight DNAs with 944 unique members. These groups enable employees to connect and be their authentic selves, find safe space and learn about each other’s backgrounds and cultures.

The report also notes that in the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® survey, 94% of employees said Vizient is a great place to work and 96% said they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community.

“We understand that to be successful, to build a culture around diversity, equity and inclusion takes time and commitment to ensure sustainability. Our commitment today is as strong as when we first started this work,” said Monica Davy, senior vice president, chief culture, diversity and impact officer. “We are committed to attracting and retaining the best talent, from different backgrounds, with vast and varied lived experiences and unique perspectives that inspire new levels of accomplishment.”

