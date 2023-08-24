Shift4 Selected as Official Payment Processor of the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), an industry leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to become the organization’s official payment processor. Shift4 will process Cavs ticket transactions through an integration with the team’s ticketing platform SeatGeek to provide fans with a secure and seamless ticket purchasing experience. Shift4 will also power the team’s mobile ordering experience.

“Our focus is to always seek new opportunities to deliver innovative technologies that will elevate the experience our fans have in doing business with us,” said Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. “Shift4 is a global leader in the commerce space and we look forward to introducing its robust technology to Cavs fans in the 2023-24 season.”

“We’re excited to partner with a forward-thinking organization such as the Cavs to enhance the ticketing and gameday experience for their fans,” stated Shift4’s Head of Sports & Entertainment, Dustin Alpert. “We continue to grow our ticketing capabilities and expand our presence at many venues beyond just our point-of-sale solutions.”

Shift4's integrated commerce solutions are used in more than 150 sports and entertainment venues across North America. The company powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

For more information about Shift4's payment solutions for stadiums and arenas, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The team plays at and also operates, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group (REG). REG also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers’ training and development center in Independence, Ohio. The Cavaliers are regularly recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally.