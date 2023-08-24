Orion180 Approved to Enter Florida Homeowners and Wind Market

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion180, a premier provider of insurance solutions launched in 2018, had its two carriers, Orion180 Select Insurance Co. and Orion180 Insurance Co., approved to operate in Florida, as announced by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

With the approval, Orion180 expects to begin underwriting insurance on an admitted basis throughout its geographic presence, which now includes Florida along with Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi and North Carolina. The company plans to expand its admitted business throughout the Midwest and West.

Orion180 expects to launch a wind-only product for residential properties in Florida toward the end of 2023. Its regional markets in Florida will include Atlantic coastal properties as well as properties as far north as the Gulf of Mexico. The product will cater primarily to homes with a replacement cost above $700,000. Orion180 will evaluate offering a Florida homeowners product in 2024.

“Orion180 has always been focused on providing a premier insurance experience for customers and independent agents,” says Kenneth Gregg, CEO and founder of Orion180. “We view Florida as an attractive insurance market for profitable growth over the long term. Given our strong capital position, significant reinsurance backstop, and underwriting discipline, we feel we are in a great position to provide Floridians best-in-class insurance solutions. We also thank Florida regulators for their diligent review of our application, and applaud their vision in supporting a company such as Orion180 in its quest to serve this significant market.”

Orion180 was just ranked No. 229 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Orion180 experienced 2,441% growth during that period.

Independent agents interested in quoting insurance coverages should visit Orion180.com/partner-with-us.

About Orion180

Orion180 is a people-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that offers proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting enabling independent insurance agents to provide their customers a premier insurance experience.

Orion180’s operating companies are:

Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines (non-admitted) insurance company domiciled in Indiana and writing business in Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company domiciled in Indiana and writing business in Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, and Georgia.

Orion180 Insurance Services LLC, a managing general underwriter that partners with carriers and reinsurers to deliver homeowners insurance and other insurance solutions.

Orion180 has developed its own proprietary mobile application and technology platform, MY180, while also supporting third-party data integrations with insurance industry partners.

Orion180’s vision is to enhance the way consumers purchase and manage their insurance needs. Innovation in technology enables us to do MORE as we harness the power of our cutting-edge proprietary technology. Innovation in service is the catalyst allowing us to give MORE and achieve the highest level of customer care. Our innovation in culture fosters an environment that empowers us to be MORE. This innovation-focused ecosystem enables our customers to expect MORE.

