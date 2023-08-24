Leading North American Total Talent Management firm, Raise, acquires Shiftfillers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We are excited to announce that Raise has acquired a majority share in Shiftfillers, a technology-forward staffing company that specializes in the quickly growing North American light industrial sector.

The addition of Shiftfillers' industry leading technology, their proven light industrial experience, and their senior team of industry experts, further enhances Raise’s leadership position in North America’s light industrial sector.

“By bringing together the resources and expertise of Raise and Shiftfillers, we are expanding our on-demand light industrial staffing solutions,” says Raise CEO and Chief Steward Tim Masson. “This is a strategic investment that meets the needs of our clients in this very tight labor market and rounds out our total talent service offering to support all labor categories through our traditional sourced business and our managed direct sourcing solutions.”

Both organizations are passionate and aligned regarding their focus on purpose and values in the workplace, with the shared mission to connect more people in meaningful work. This acquisition enables Raise to take another step in realizing their mission on a global scale, and cements their standing as an employer of choice for candidates.

“We are excited about what the future holds, as we embark on this new chapter with Raise,” says Daniel Mastropolo, Chief Vision Officer at Shiftfillers. “This acquisition leverages our respective strengths to build better Total Talent management solutions for our clients, and to deliver more meaningful work opportunities for our candidates. Raise is exactly the partner we have been looking for to deliver the high touch services our candidates count on, and we are excited about our shared future.”

Says Karen Febus, Chief Operating Officer at Shiftfillers: “Our partnership enables us to offer our clients a strategic approach to their staffing models that positively improves their cost per unit. We offer this through a variety of diverse options and customizable solutions that can be adjusted to meet both volume and geographic challenges through labor planning and technology. We are looking forward to this collaboration. It is about to get fun!”

About Raise (https://raiserecruiting.com/)

Raise, an Ian Martin Group company, is currently a preferred staffing vendor to 125+ enterprise clients, and 1000’s of small to medium-sized companies in North America. Founded in Canada in 1957, Raise has grown to 10 offices around the world, and more than 450 employees. Raise has an excellent market reputation for delivering total talent management solutions, offering a full complement of services including managed direct sourcing, contingent/contract recruitment, permanent & executive search, RPO, payroll, EOR, and compliance management.

About Shiftfillers (https://shiftfillers.com/)

With a mission to make jobs easier for everyone, Shiftfillers began in 2020, and makes attracting and retaining talent more efficient. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Shiftfillers currently has a workforce of thousands of people who work with clients across North America in light industrial roles.