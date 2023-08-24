Ron Clark Academy Implements Labdisc All-in-One Science Lab

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leader in interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services, showcases the successful implementation of Labdisc All-in-One Science Lab at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, GA.

Daniel Thompson, a dedicated Middle School Science Teacher at Ron Clark Academy, is committed to delivering impactful learning to a diverse student body across the metro region. Aligning with the school’s mission and values, Thompson utilizes the Labdisc All-in-One-Science Lab, a portable tool that can be used inside and outside the classroom.

Labdisc unlocks inquiry-based learning in various fields—biology, chemistry, physics, and more. Eliminating complex experiment setups, and with 15 built-in sensors and compact design, it is student-friendly. The Labdisc has the power of 150-hour battery life to optimize lab time, serving as a foundation for hands-on learning with NGSS-aligned lessons by MyStemKits, an award-winning STEM education curriculum platform.

"At Boxlight, we proudly showcase the Labdisc's success story at Ron Clark Academy. Through educators like Daniel Thompson, the Labdisc is transforming learning, offering adaptability, comprehensive sensors, and sustained power. Labdisc aligns with our commitment to pioneering and influential learning solutions,” states Hannah Olson, MimioSTEM Product Manager.

To read the story, click here: Innovative Science Education at Ron Clark Academy Using Labdisc All-in-One Science Lab.

For more information about our award-winning solutions and services, including for STEM education, please visit www.boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.