Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and PayIt Outdoors Upgrade Electronic Licensing System for Improved Customer and Agency Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state, local, and provincial governments, is pleased to announce that Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has upgraded its electronic licensing system to PayIt Outdoors’ Conservation Outdoor Recreation & Engagement (CORE) platform. The new system will provide a more accessible, modern customer experience while also providing increased functionality for the agency to manage its day-to-day activities and ultimately deliver on its conservation mission.

The upgraded AGFC licensing system offers customers one streamlined digital platform for many transactional services, including purchasing hunting and fishing licenses, reporting harvests, and finding local events. Additionally, the platform includes a new mobile app, which enables customers to take the platform into the field, and on the water — streamlining activities like submitting game checks, even when cellular activity is limited. Licensing agents and AGFC staff also benefit from a more intuitive system designed to make the process of serving customers even simpler.

“We’re excited to deliver this improved experience to our customers, licensing agents, and staff, offering them convenience and new capabilities that allow them to focus on enjoying and supporting Arkansas’ natural resources,” said Austin Booth, Director of AGFC. “Since partnering with the PayIt Outdoors team, we’ve been pleased by their shared commitment to our mission, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and conserve Arkansas’ fish, wildlife, and habitat.”

Since launching its online licensing system with PayIt Outdoors (formerly Sovereign Sportsman Solutions) in 2017, AGFC has processed more than 8.6 million transactions and served more than 650,000 customers annually. The upgraded system and introduction of a mobile app and customer relationship management system will enable AGFC to deliver a better customer experience and improved communication about licenses, permits, game checking, merchandise, and outdoor recreation in Arkansas.

Alongside the improved customer experience, AGFC now has a powerful solution that brings all of its sales, events, and marketing data into a single place and makes it easy to adapt to changes without having to write code. Multiple commission divisions will have access to the platform so that staff across the agency can continue to improve the customer experience.

“AGFC’s online licensing system has already made it easier for Arkansans and visitors of the Natural State to spend a great day outside while supporting the agency’s conservation mission,” said Chris Willard, PayIt’s Chief Customer Officer, Outdoors. “We are excited to see the results AGFC will achieve with the expanded capabilities and functionality of the upgraded platform, and how it helps make hunting, fishing, and other outdoor pursuits even more accessible.”

Visit AGFC.com to learn more about hunting, fishing, and conservation in Arkansas.

Learn more about PayIt here.

About PayIt

PayIt is the solution state and local government agencies use to take the friction out of resident transactions. Our composable customer experience platform enables agencies to collect revenue faster, improve efficiency and sustainability, and give people the smooth digital experience they have come to expect online. Serving more than 100 million customers in North America, we have received awards from Fast Company, StateScoop, and have been listed in the GovTech 100 for seven years and counting.

PayIt: Smarter for government. Easier for everyone.