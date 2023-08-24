Fresenius Kabi and Lupagen Enter into Strategic Development and Supply Agreement to Bring Cell and Gene Therapies to the Bedside

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi and Lupagen Inc. announced today the companies have entered into a development and supply agreement for technologies designed to bring the delivery of cell and gene therapies to the bedside.

Cell and gene therapies have shown great promise for a wide array of conditions including cancers and hematologic, autoimmune, and rare diseases. However, long manufacturing times, complex logistics and high costs have limited patient access.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fresenius Kabi will provide their expertise in apheresis collection and automated cell processing equipment to advance Lupagen’s Extracorporeal Cell and Gene Therapy Delivery System, which focuses on simplifying and reducing costs for cell and gene therapy through a bedside procedure. The agreement covers both technology development and supply agreements.

“Cell and gene therapies have helped treat or cure some of society’s most complex and challenging diseases but more needs to be done to bring the delivery of these technologies closer to patients. We believe this agreement is a great step in the goal of more affordable and scalable therapies for patients by enabling treatment at the bedside,” said Bryan Blickhan, senior vice president, R&D and Device Production, Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapies at Fresenius Kabi.

“Lupagen’s mission is to make cell and gene therapy as common and widely accessible as standard blood transfusion or dialysis procedures. Therefore, we are excited about our collaboration with Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in blood and cell technologies, which accelerates deployment of our solution to patients who need these treatments the most,” said Nipon Das, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Lupagen.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for patients with critical and chronic conditions. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lupagen

Lupagen Inc. (www.lupagen.com) is a privately held company developing first-in-class cell and gene therapy delivery technologies for autologous in-vivo or ex-vivo CAR-T, gene editing and immunotherapy products based on its proprietary extracorporeal delivery platform. Lupagen is headquartered in Dallas, TX with a development site in the Greater Chicago area.