Carvana Named Among America’s Best Employers for Women for 2023

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is named by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Women for 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights Carvana's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace centered on connection and development.

Carvana is the largest online used car retailer in the United States, employing thousands of people representing a variety of skills, perspectives and cultural backgrounds. This recognition lands on the heels of Carvana’s recent 2023 Forbes designation as one of America’s Best Employers for a third consecutive year, and among the 2023 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. These collective accolades celebrate Carvana’s commitment to its team and its steadfast belief in treating people better.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and are proud to celebrate the women of Carvana – they are leaders and rockstars,” said Adrienne Sanford, Carvana Vice President of People Operations. “Our team is a big part of what makes Carvana such a special place to work. We have so many unique skills and perspectives under one roof, including so many wonderful women from the front lines of operations all the way up to our senior leadership team. The women we have on our team are part of the heartbeat of Carvana, and their incredible efforts have been a key ingredient to Carvana’s success.”

Carvana's employer philosophy is centered around bringing great people together and fostering an environment where individuals can build meaningful careers versus just fulfilling job requirements. The company has defined a comprehensive work experience with an approach that considers team members’ total well-being, ranging from mental health resources to financial security and literacy tools. Additionally, each Carvana team member is provided access to career development, rotational programs, on-the-job training certifications and more.

Carvana is also proud to offer various initiatives and programs to support team members’ interests and needs, including specific Carvana Communities developed to foster camaraderie and networking for women such as CarMama, Women in Tech and EmpowHer. In addition to each of the Carvana Communities, Carvana team members are encouraged to facilitate their own community impact initiatives with Passion Projects outside of the workplace. Carvana’s range of values-based benefits and perks are designed to promote a deeper, more connective company culture.

Carvana is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with locations across the U.S. Visit Carvana Careers to learn more about the growing team, job opportunities and the #CarvanaCares way of life.

About Carvana

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.