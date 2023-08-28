CORRECTING and REPLACING The Oregon Community College Distance Learning Association Selects YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve 17 Colleges Throughout the State

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Throughout release dated Aug. 24, 2023, the referenced Association should read The Oregon Community College Distance Learning Association (OCCDLA) (instead of The Oregon Community College Association (OCCA)).

The updated release reads:

THE OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTANCE LEARNING ASSOCIATION SELECTS YUJA PANORAMA FOR DIGITAL ACCESSIBILITY PLATFORM TO SERVE 17 COLLEGES THROUGHOUT THE STATE

The Oregon Community College Distance Learning Association (OCCDLA), which represents the state’s 17 publicly chartered community colleges and their locally elected board members, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to increase the accessibility of digital media and course content across all 17 institutions that serve nearly 350,000 students.

The Association was seeking a replacement accessibility solution that provides comprehensive reporting, keyboard accessibility, alternative formats, and file remediation, and that provides innovation in higher education accessibility. In addition, YuJa Panorama will help instructors and course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective. The Platform automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents and provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with all major LMSs, including Canvas, D2L Brightspace, Blackboard, and Moodle, all of which are used throughout the colleges.

“YuJa works with numerous multi-college systems to provide accessibility tools that help streamline workflows for instructors and students, while providing ease of use and continuous innovation,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for the institution to put YuJa Panorama’s robust tools to work serving hundreds of thousands of students across Oregon with a comprehensive accessibility platform.”

“Our goal is to provide an accessible, responsive learning environment that facilitates the achievement of educational, professional, and personal goals by our students and other members of our communities in an atmosphere that embraces academic excellence, diversity and innovation,” said Heather Mariger, Digital Accessibility Advocate for Chemeketa Community College. “YuJa helps us work toward achieving our mission, and we’re excited to implement it across our institutions.”

Oregon’s community colleges to implement YuJa Panorama include: Blue Mountain Community College, Central Oregon Community College, Chemeketa Community College, Clackamas Community College, Clatsop Community College, Columbia Gorge Community College, Klamath Community College, Lane Community College, Linn-Benton Community College, Mt. Hood Community College, Oregon Coast Community College, Portland Community College, Rogue Community College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Tillamook Bay Community College, Treasure Valley Community College, and Umpqua Community College.

ABOUT THE OREGON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTANCE LEARNING ASSOCIATION

The Oregon Community College Distance Learning Association (OCCDLA) is comprised of all 17 Oregon Community Colleges. The mission of the association is to strengthen professional practice and continuous improvement of distance education in Oregon. By working together and sharing knowledge to support the interests of the faculty, staff, and administration we can improve and enhance the experiences of the nearly 350,000 students in those colleges.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.