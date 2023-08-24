Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSE: WOMN) Celebrates Five Year Anniversary

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact Shares, the first non-profit ETF sponsor in the U.S., is excited to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (NYSE: WOMN). Since the fund’s inception in 2018, WOMN, in partnership with YWCA, allows investors to deploy capital to companies with strong policies and practices in support of women’s empowerment and gender equity.

To celebrate WOMN’s fifth anniversary, Impact Shares and YWCA USA will ring the New York Stock Exchange’s closing bell at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The bell ringing will be livestreamed by the New York Stock Exchange.

The fund has generated a 19.53% (market price) / 19.17% (NAV) 1-year return and 16.45% (market price) / 16.44% (NAV) annualized return since inception on August 24, 2018 (as of 6/30/23, based on NAV). WOMN ranks in the top quartile of the 1,451 funds in the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category (as of 6/30/23, based on NAV).

“WOMN continues to successfully illustrate the investor demand for mission-driven, value-aligned products,” said CEO and Founder Ethan Powell. “The YWCA’s unwavering commitment has been instrumental in advancing our mission to drive social change through financial investments. Together, we look forward to creating a brighter, more inclusive future for women.”

“The WOMN ETF is yet another way that YWCA demonstrates our commitment to gender equity and our innovative approach to realizing that ideal in America, and we are proud of our strong partnership with Impact Shares in the pursuit of a more equitable future for women,” says YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell. “We’re excited that investors are seeing the tremendous potential to support companies that are promoting gender equity and empowering women.”

YWCA is proud of its legacy of advancing justice in service of its intersectional mission to eliminate racism and empower women. As YWCA and Impact Shares celebrate the fifth anniversary of the WOMN ETF and its impact for gender equity, YWCA is also participating in the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington alongside 59 other non-profit organizations and the King Family and teaming up with League of Women Voters on Women’s Equality Day in celebration of the right to vote and the importance of protecting that right for all. Both Women’s Equality Day and the 2023 March on Washington will take place on Saturday, August 26.

As a non-profit ETF issuer, Impact Shares is committed to using its platform for social impact. Impact Shares helps organizations translate their social values into an investable product traded on the NYSE. The Impact Shares suite of ETF also includes the NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSE: NACP), which allows investors to allocate capital to U.S. companies with strong racial and ethnic diversity policies in place, as well as the Impact Shares Affordable Housing ETF (NYSE: OWNS), which seeks to invest in the dignity of homeownership for minority and low-and-moderate income families.

About Impact Shares

Impact Shares is an ETF issuer and investment manager that is creating a new and innovative platform for clients seeking maximum social impact with market returns. Impact Shares' goal is to build a capital markets bridge between leading nonprofits, investors and corporate America to direct capital and social engagement on societal priorities. Impact Shares is a tax-exempt non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information about Impact Shares visit impactetfs.org.

Carefully consider the Funds investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Impact Shares’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 844-448-3383, or by visiting www.impactetfs.org. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment in commodities are subject to much higher volatility than more traditional investments. Narrowly focused investments and investment in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. Bonds and bond funds are subject to interest rate risk and will decline in value as interest rates rise. Mortgage-backed securities are subject to prepayment and extension risk and therefore react differently to changes in interest rates than other bonds. Small movements in interest rates may quickly and significantly reduce the value of certain mortgage-backed securities.

Impact Shares ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Impact Shares Corp., the Investment Adviser for the Funds, the YWCA, NAACP, or UNCDF. Nor is SIDCO affiliated with Morningstar or Sustainalytics

About YWCA USA

YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. We are one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the nation, serving approximately two million women, girls, and their families.

YWCA has been at the forefront of the most pressing social movements for 160 years — from voting rights to civil rights, from affordable housing to pay equity, from violence prevention to health care reform. Today, we combine programming and advocacy to generate institutional change in three key areas: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.