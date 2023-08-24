JP Outfitters Selects Cart.com as Its U.S. Fulfillment Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of comprehensive commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere, today announced that apparel company JP Outfitters has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. Under the new partnership, Cart.com will leverage its market-leading, tech-enabled order and inventory management capabilities and 3PL expertise to manage operations at JP Outfitters’ fulfillment facility near Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cart.com’s omnichannel 3PL services enable B2C and B2B customers to streamline fulfillment operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility using the company’s proprietary software and predictive analytics.

“JP Outfitters is behind some of the most unique apparel brands in America and we’re proud to partner with the company and bring our fulfillment expertise and capabilities to its facility in Ohio,” said Omair Tariq, CEO and Co-Founder of Cart.com. “Our proprietary operational model will enable the brand to seamlessly scale its fulfillment operations while focusing on what it does best—marketing and selling distinctive products that customers can’t find anywhere else.”

Under the new partnership with JP Outfitters, Cart.com will manage operations at the Ohio fulfillment center, adding the facility to its network of 12 other omnichannel facilities nationwide. Cart.com leverages its expertise and technology across its network of self-operated fulfillment centers to provide speed, flexibility, security and convenience for emerging and enterprise brands alike.

“We knew we wanted to optimize our warehouse operations, but were concerned about the disruptions and quality issues that come with switching to a traditional 3PL provider,” said Arnold Cohen, CEO of JP Outfitters. “Cart.com came up with a creative solution that gives us the flexibility to grow our business without having to worry about scaling our owned facility ourselves. The company’s strong operating culture, expertise and state-of-the-art technology make Cart.com the right partner for us.”

Cart.com is building the backbone of commerce, unifying digitally-driven logistics, enterprise-grade channel management software and commerce expertise that enable merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere regardless of channel. The company operates 13 fulfillment and distribution centers nationwide with over 6.5 million square feet of facility space. Its software also supports over $5 billion in gross merchandise value, over 20,000 online points of sale and $10 trillion in product listings annually.

