Emergence of Virtual Planning Services in the Global Wedding Services Market 2023 to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Wedding Services Market size was estimated at USD 239.11 billion in 2022, USD 257.42 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% to reach USD 446.40 billion by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Wedding Services Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Wedding Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Destination Wedding and Local Wedding. The Local Wedding is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Planning Type, the market is studied across Day Of Coordination, Full Planning Services, and Partial Planning Services. The Day Of Coordination is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Service Type, the market is studied across Catering Services, Decoration Services, Transport Services, Videography & Photography, and Wedding Planning Services. The Catering Services is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Booking Type, the market is studied across Offline Booking and Online Booking. The Online Booking is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wedding Services Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wedding Services Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wedding Services Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wedding Services Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wedding Services Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wedding Services Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wedding Services Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Popularity of the destination wedding

Growing number of wedding planners for customized design and services

Restraints

Price competitions among difference wedding services providers

Opportunities

Emergence of virtual wedding planning service

Development in the transportation services for wedding

Challenges

Managing time while delivering the best

