AECOM selected to deliver a new strategic road linking Lantau Island and Tsing Yi in Hong Kong

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the HKSAR Government Highways Department to deliver the Tsing Yi – Lantau Link (TYLL), a new strategic road linking Lantau Island and Tsing Yi aimed at increasing capacity and accommodating future traffic demand from the Northern Metropolis development.

Well-designed transportation infrastructure is vital to the success of any new town. “We are excited to leverage our world class technical excellence in delivering innovative, technology-enabled long-span and specialty bridge solutions on this impactful project. This work builds on our extensive experience in roadway projects and will further strengthen the resilience of Hong Kong’s road network,” said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM’s Asia region.

The TYLL will offer an alternative route to the Lantau Link for vehicles commuting between the Northwest New Territories (NWNT) and urban areas. It will connect the proposed North Lantau Interchange and Tsing Yi Connection, comprising two long-span bridges crossing Ma Wan Fairway and Kap Shui Mun Fairway. Together with Route 11 and other relevant major roads, the TYLL will form a network of strategic roads to improve the conditions of traffic in and near the NWNT while also increasing the route options for the commuter traffic on Lantau Island and surrounding urban areas.

AECOM’s multidisciplinary team includes international experts in their fields, and will coordinate civil and geotechnical engineering, landscaping, road and drainage systems, electrical and mechanical engineering, traffic control and surveillance systems, roadside equipment, and environmental mitigation measures to deliver design and project supervision for the long-span bridges.

With phased commissioning planned through 2033, the TYLL will help deliver economic benefits by improving mobility to and from Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong - Zhuhai - Macao Bridge. It will also prove critical to the Northern Metropolis development in Hong Kong’s northern New Territories, which will transform the northern part of Hong Kong into a thriving metropolitan area. In addition to the TYLL, AECOM is delivering several of other projects to support the Northern Metropolis development, which include master planning, engineering and design services for critical infrastructure. AECOM was selected by the HKSAR Government Highways Department in May 2023 to deliver the TYLL.

