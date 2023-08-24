inSpring and MGH Institute of Health Professions Team Up to Meet Critical Demand for Nurses

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inSpring, a leading health care and technology talent mobility company specializing in connecting diverse, highly-skilled international job candidates in the United States with employment opportunities in nursing and technology, announced today a groundbreaking partnership with Mass General Brigham’s esteemed graduate school, MGH Institute of Health Professions, to train and place top-tier international talent in the nursing field.

“We’re incredibly excited for what this partnership means for the broader nursing community and the diverse and talented international candidates who will join the exciting field of nursing as a result,” said Chris Hoehn-Saric, CEO and cofounder of inSpring. “With the educational backing of the MGH Institute of Health Professions, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the gaps and streamline the process between employers seeking qualified nursing candidates and high-quality talent ready to step into these vital roles. Together, we are helping solve one of the industry’s greatest barriers to hiring this underleveraged talent pool and unlocking long-term solutions to help support health care providers.”

By tapping into its global network of students and partnerships, inSpring identifies, assesses and interviews qualified prospective candidates through the inSpring Launchpad to recommend to MGH IHP for admission into the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program. Selected candidates are supported through their financing, immigration and pre-orientation needs, along with their transition to the US to successfully begin their accelerated nursing program.

“The MGH Institute is preparing the next generation of nurses to provide world-class care to patients and families. And, every day we are working alongside colleagues in Mass General Brigham and other health systems to address profound nursing shortages,” said Reamer Bushardt, PharmD, PA-C, DFAAPA, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs in the MGH Institute of Health Professions. “Through an innovative partnership with inSpring – a leader in talent mobility – we will be able to bring high quality nursing candidates from all over the world to train with us, while responding to the nursing shortage and advancing a more diverse and inclusive health workforce.”

The partnership comes at a critical moment when the nursing profession in Massachusetts is experiencing major staffing and demand stresses. With increasing demographic pressures, including aging populations, retirements and not enough nurses entering the field, hospitals are in constant search of nurses. This has only put further strain on the healthcare system as a whole, and added to the ongoing economic and public health challenges hospitals have become accustomed to.

The joint effort between inSpring and MGH IHP will help alleviate those intersecting complexities as well as the barriers within our U.S. immigration and education systems that prevent large numbers of international candidates from being educated in the U.S. Utilizing its team of experts in talent mobility and immigration, inSpring will help nursing candidates navigate the visa and Optional Practical Training (OPT) program during enrollment at the MGH Institute, during placement and long after they are hired.

While enrolled at MGH IHP, international candidates will receive a first-class education in the latest nursing practices using a framework developed by American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN). Candidates will have the choice of several nursing tracks which could lead to opportunities as an Advanced Practicing Nurse (APN) or as a Registered Nurse (RN).

This is the latest in a series of strategic partnership announcements for inSpring will build off their close collaboration with MPOWER Financing, a leading financial technology company dedicated to providing international students education loan servicing and mentorship programs.

About inSpring

With job openings in tech and nursing outpacing an available workforce, inSpring curates a pipeline of high-quality, culturally diverse candidates with advanced degrees and workforce readiness training aligned with the hiring needs of a wide network of employers. inSpring also manages the entirety of the international worker visa process – eliminating a major burden in the hiring process of this underleveraged talent pool – and continues to partner with employers and the candidate long after job placement to ensure a smooth, sustainable transition in their new career.

To learn more about inSpring visit inspringcareers.com.

About MGH Institute of Health Professions

MGH Institute of Health Professions, a member of Mass General Brigham, was founded in 1977 by the Massachusetts General Hospital and counts more than 10,000 alumni. Celebrating our 46th year, we educate the next generation of health care leaders with a focus on quality, equal access, and utilizing inclusiveness in delivering healthcare. The MGH Institute’s mission - more critical than ever given the complexity of today’s healthcare systems – is carried out through academic programs in three schools: School of Nursing, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, and School of Healthcare Leadership, with many programs top-ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

To learn more about MGH Institute of Health Professions visit https://www.mghihp.edu/.