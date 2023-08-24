K-12 Education Institutions Choose Qualtrics to Get Student and Employee Insights Faster

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that leading K-12 education organizations, including Cherry Creek School District, Concord Community Schools and Elkhart Community Schools, selected its XM solutions in the first half of 2023. As institutions look to improve the student experience and learning outcomes while also attracting and retaining the best talent, Qualtrics is helping school leaders listen in and create experiences that build trust and loyalty across stakeholders.

Recent research from Qualtrics in partnership with College Pulse found just about a third (32%) of student respondents reported that their high school education made them feel very or extremely prepared for undergraduate-level coursework. A separate Qualtrics study revealed 43% of education employee respondents reported feeling emotionally drained from work. With just 58% agreeing that senior leadership responds to feedback from employees, institutions need to move beyond collecting feedback and demonstrate how the data is used to inform decision-making and experience improvements.

“It is clear that supporting students - and the employees who dedicate their lives to public service - needs to be a priority for every K-12 institution,” said Carlos Bortoni, vice president of global education strategy at Qualtrics. “Facing student enrollment declines and teacher burnout, industry leaders should adopt technology that enables them to listen across channels to their many stakeholders, analyze all that feedback data to truly understand their experiences and emotions, and automate actions at scale in a way that makes them feel heard and valued.”

The real-time feedback gathering and reporting capabilities of the Qualtrics XM Platform enable education institutions to listen to and understand student, family and employee feedback across communication channels, and then take data-driven actions to optimize student support and employee resources.

Highlights from the first half of the year include the following education organizations choosing Qualtrics to better understand key stakeholder experiences and exceed expectations across K-12 education:

Cherry Creek School District was seeking to proactively support employee engagement and retention, and ultimately create a more positive and meaningful experience for students in the classroom. By selecting Qualtrics XM for People Teams, the leaders of the Colorado school district aim to better understand its teachers and staff, helping them achieve work-life balance and feel valued at work. With near real-time data and dashboards enabled by Qualtrics, Cherry Creek School District leadership will now be able to discover the biggest opportunities for improvement and celebration that will not only impact the employee experience but will lead to a better experience for students as well.

Concord Community Schools is committed to providing every student with an exceptional educational experience. In alignment with its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, the Indiana district purchased Qualtrics to gather valuable feedback, and to provide transparent information to stakeholders. Leaders across Concord Community Schools already use the Qualtrics XM Platform in a variety of ways including gathering feedback from students about their learning experiences and from parents about program offerings, as well as evaluating principals and employee engagement. A custom-built Student Academic Dashboard is underway that will include accountability measures, and Qualtrics data from the spring and summer will benefit student learning by providing school leaders with actionable insights into the students and families they serve.

Elkhart Community Schools is a public school district in Indiana serving approximately 12,000 students through 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, one high school and the award-winning Elkhart Area Career Center, a learning center for high school juniors and seniors with programs that position graduates for a successful career or transition to college. Elkhart Community Schools selected Qualtrics to gather feedback from students and stakeholders on its career and technical education (CTE) offerings, with plans to expand the XM program district-wide. Qualtrics will help measure and manage CTE program performance metrics, and streamline the enrollment process. Elkhart Area Career Center serves 10 public high schools, including those in neighboring districts, and four private high schools so Qualtrics will also help set up a data hub for safe and secure data transfers. Easy to use dashboards enable leaders to make informed improvements to help more students succeed while also laying the foundation for more complex workflows and customized dashboards across the school district.

About Qualtrics XM for Education

With over 20 years of experience in education, Qualtrics now serves over 1,000 education institutions across K-12 and Higher Education around the world—including 99 of the top 100 business schools and over half of the top 50 U.S. school districts—helping them understand and improve the experiences they deliver. Qualtrics solutions are purpose-built to help leaders in education understand experiences across departments, take the right actions to attract and retain students and staff, and increase engagement and success. Qualtrics XM for Education solutions uncover unique insights into the student journey and empower school leaders to close experience gaps—driving increases in enrollment, retention and graduation. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com/education.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.