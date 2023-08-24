OPAL Fuels and New River Solid Waste Association Renewable Natural Gas Facility Named Project of the Year by ASCE Florida Section

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL), a vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity, announced its New River RNG facility, which was created through a close working relationship with New River Solid Waste Association (NRSWA), has been named Project of the Year by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Florida Section. The facility is located at the NRSWA municipal solid waste landfill in Raiford, Florida.

The award recognizes New River RNG’s innovative use of technology to combat two of the most significant contributors to climate change: harmful methane gas emissions and transportation emissions, particularly from the heavy-duty trucking industry. The facility captures methane that is produced from the decomposition of organic material at the landfill, and refines it into RNG, a proven replacement for diesel, providing trucking fleets with a fuel source that’s cleaner than fossil fuels at no additional cost. The facility is set to produce approximately 5 million GGE per year of RNG, which when used as transportation fuel to displace diesel, will avoid GHG emissions equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from more than 380 heavy-duty trucks.

“ OPAL Fuels is one of the largest developers and operators in the renewable biogas space, with a decades-long track record of making projects like New River RNG a reality,” said David Unger, Executive Vice President, OPAL Fuels. “ We are honored that New River RNG was recognized as Project of the Year. Developing, constructing, and bringing this facility online was a tremendous cooperative effort and we thank the New River Solid Waste Association, Peoples Gas, and the entire team that made Florida’s first landfill gas to RNG project a reality.”

“ This renewable natural gas project is a commitment to innovation and contribution to waste conversion and energy recovery,” said Tzufit Boyle, PE, F.ASCE, President, ASCE Florida Section. “ This project is the first in Florida to convert landfill gas into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas. It is also the first landfill to interconnect to Florida Gas Transmission's interstate pipeline and inject processed landfill gas, which is treated to meet strict pipeline-gas specifications. The Florida Section of ASCE recognizes outstanding civil engineering achievements in a branch’s area to highlight the extensive work done and give proper recognition to the project team.”

The ASCE Florida Section Award Committee scores the nominees for Project of the Year on several criteria, including innovative application of new or existing technology, future value to the engineering profession, social and economic considerations, complexity of the project, and exceeding client needs.

