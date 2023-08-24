Deep Eddy Vodka Hosts Nationwide V.O.D.K.A Conference After Their Harris Poll Survey Finds 91% of Employed Americans Report Feeling Burnt Out at Work

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspired by the oldest swimming hole in Austin, TX, Deep Eddy Vodka, one of the fastest-growing American-made spirits brands, embodies a fun-natured spirit, encouraging people to come together for carefree good times. Playing off the brand’s motto ‘vodka is for fun,’ the Austin-based company is launching its first ever Virtually Optimized Developmental Knowledge Assembly (or V.O.D.K.A Conference for short), a fake conference, complete with a legitimate calendar hold, to encourage people to take some time and enjoy a fun break from their corporate routine this Friday, August 25th.

With an overwhelming majority of employed Americans (91%) having felt burnt out at work before, according to a new survey commissioned by Deep Eddy Vodka and conducted online by The Harris Poll, the V.O.D.K.A. Conference is a long-awaited solution to help employees take the break they deserve, unplug for the day and get out from behind their desk. Hosted by actress Ashley Park, known for her roles in Joyride and Emily in Paris, the conference is a free virtual event that is designed to be skipped in exchange for an exciting day with friends, family or colleagues.

“In our work from home era, it’s becoming harder than ever for people to truly log off and have a good time off the clock,” said Hannah Venhoff, vice president of Deep Eddy Vodka. “Our goal is to put a spin on corporate culture in a way that creates a grand excuse for as many people as possible to take the day off and, hopefully, go enjoy a Deep Eddy Vodka cocktail with their friends.”

The Deep Eddy Vodka survey also found:

Over three-fourths (77%) of employed Americans feel burnt out at work once a month or more often.

29% of employed Americans say they are likely to call in sick to work, when they are not actually sick, to avoid experiencing burnout at work.

Over half (59%) of employed Americans say they are likely to request paid time off to avoid experiencing burnout at work.

Deep Eddy Vodka will hold in-person events in Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; Miami, Florida; Patchogue, New York; Louisville, Kentucky and Baltimore, Maryland, where conference attendees are invited to gather and celebrate playing hooky with friends and coworkers and even pick up fake conference swag, like lanyards and photos, to further legitimize their conference experience. Sign up to attend the virtual V.O.D.K.A Conference or find your local in-person event here and follow @deepeddyvodka to learn more about the event.

About Deep Eddy Vodka

Deep Eddy Vodka (70-80 proof), a premium spirits brand based in Austin, Texas, is one of the fastest growing premium spirits in the United States. An Established Growth Brand according to Beverage Information Group, Deep Eddy Vodka is recognized for its unique production process and incorporation of real, natural ingredients in its flavors. Born in Austin. Deep Eddy Vodka is ten times distilled and handcrafted in small batches using only premium ingredients and real flavors. The company’s line of products include: Deep Eddy Original Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Deep Eddy Vodka Hard Seltzers, and Deep Eddy Vodka Tea Hard Seltzers. More information on the brand can be found at @DeepEddyVodka on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.deepeddyvodka.com.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Deep Eddy Vodka from August 10-14, 2023 among 970 U.S. adults ages 21 and older who are employed full-time or part-time. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Haley McGraw at hmcgraw@fwv-us.com.