Knightscope Grabs Two New Texas Sales Totaling Four Machines

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced two new contracts – one for 3 of its K1 Hemispheres, and the other for a K1 Blue Light Tower.

One of Knightscope’s resellers, a Houston-based security company that provides custom-tailored security services for clients of all sizes in 42 U.S. states, received its second signed contract – a pre-order for three K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) from a gated golf community in central Texas. This order comes on the heels of Knightscope’s recent announcement that the Hemispheres have entered the final stage of testing as the Company prepares to fulfill its many pre-order contracts.

The next sale comes from an existing Knightscope customer in San Antonio expanding its deployment of K1 Blue Light Tower (“K1BLT”) emergency communication devices. The new sale brings the total number of K1BLTs being used in park areas to 16. Blue light towers and emergency phones provide one-touch access to first response services and expand the reach of emergency assistance to those utilizing park areas by providing lifelines to people who may be experiencing some form of emergency, crisis or distress.

Learn More

Knightscope’s ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect the places people live, work, study and visit. To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

