NextGen Healthcare and Luma Health Announce Strategic Alliance to Offer AI-Enhanced Solutions for Patient Engagement

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, and Luma Health, the market-leading Patient Success Platform™, today announced an expanded alliance to equip ambulatory organizations nationwide with artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced solutions for patient communications, beginning with intake and self-scheduling. NextGen® Patient Engage and NextGen® Self-Scheduling powered by Luma will enable patients to conveniently engage with their care providers in more than 20 languages from their mobile devices. Integrated seamlessly into NextGen Enterprise electronic health records (EHR), these solutions enable patients to confirm or cancel appointments, interact with staff, provide relevant documents, and complete pre-visit intake forms from the comfort of their homes without logging into a portal.

NextGen Healthcare clients will have the ability to send appointment reminders and surveys, invite patients to join the “smart” waitlist for earlier appointments that match their existing appointment type, announce new service lines, and share other time-sensitive updates. The technology employs AI and natural language processing to provide automated conversational responses to patient texts, reducing manual work and double-documentation for staff. All communications are secure and HIPAA-compliant.

"Luma has a proven record of success in creating digital engagement solutions that address the complete patient journey and meaningfully improve the care experience for patients, providers, and staff,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We are enthusiastic about this alliance and proud of how the enhanced offerings will empower patients to take even greater ownership of their care.”

“We’re thrilled to enter this strategic alliance to bring the power of Luma’s comprehensive Patient Success Platform™ to NextGen Healthcare’s extensive client bases. Luma’s market-leading capabilities natively integrated with award-winning NextGen Enterprise will help patients and providers partner together and will create scalable patient, staff, and system success,” said Aditya Bansod, chief technology officer and co-founder of Luma. “Together, our platforms will enable healthcare organizations to grow, while elevating the patient and provider experience.”

Luma already powers more than 500,000 patient engagements per day. Existing user Houston ENT & Allergy, a NextGen Healthcare client and one of the nation’s largest ENT clinics, has seen increased revenues of $1.2 million with the adoption of Luma’s smart waitlist and other products across 10 Houston, Texas, sites of care.

“The combined Luma Health and NextGen Healthcare patient engagement solutions are helping us meet our modern patient population exactly where they want us to be – on their phone or anytime they need care,” said Chuck Leider, CEO of Houston ENT & Allergy. "These solutions will keep us competitive for many years to come, as patients can schedule appointments any time they need, without playing phone tag or sitting on hold. Similarly, the solutions enable our staff to be more productive and increase job satisfaction by reducing provider burden.”

About Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem. This orchestration is supported by Luma Bedrock™ data-driven best practices, based on more than 700 million data points across more than 80 million patient interactions. Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 50 million patients.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.