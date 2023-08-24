Plenty Expands Distribution to All California Whole Foods Market Stores and Gelson's Markets

Plenty's pesticide-free, indoor-grown crispy lettuce is one of four of the company's leafy greens varieties now available throughout California (Photo: Business Wire)

Plenty's pesticide-free, indoor-grown crispy lettuce is one of four of the company's leafy greens varieties now available throughout California (Photo: Business Wire)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plenty Unlimited Inc. today announced it has doubled its retail presence, making its zero-pesticide leafy greens readily available to Californians with its expansion to all Whole Foods Market stores and Gelson’s Markets throughout the state.

“Opening Plenty’s first commercial-scale farm in Compton makes it possible for us to provide California retailers with a reliable supply of fresh leafy greens year-round,” said Dana Worth, SVP of Commercial at Plenty. “From expanding our presence in Whole Foods Market to bringing new, leading California retailers like Gelson’s on board, we’re giving more consumers access to regional produce that is grown clean."

Plenty's Compton Farm, which opened in May 2023, is scaling up to grow up to 4.5 million pounds of leafy greens annually.

Unlike greens grown in organic and conventional outdoor field farming, Plenty produce is grown in a clean, controlled indoor environment. Not only does that use a fraction of the land and water, it also makes it uniquely possible to produce pesticide-free, bleach-free greens that can be eaten right out of the package with no need to wash.

"We’ve been big supporters of Plenty since we first started carrying their greens in our Bay Area stores back in 2020. We’re thrilled to be making Plenty’s produce available to all of our California shoppers,” said Eric Cusimano, Produce Category Manager for Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods Market and Gelson’s Markets will sell four varieties of leafy greens regionally grown at the Plenty Compton Farm:

Baby Arugula, which has subtle hints of citrus and black pepper

which has subtle hints of citrus and black pepper Baby Kale, which has bright notes and a smooth finish

which has bright notes and a smooth finish Crispy Lettuce, a crunchy and versatile leaf

a crunchy and versatile leaf Curly Baby Spinach, which offers a rich and savory flavor

"Over the past 70 years, Gelson's has earned a reputation as one of the premier supermarket chains in the country, in part because of our dedication to offering superior produce,” said Paul Kneeland, Senior Vice President at Gelson’s Markets. “Plenty makes it possible for us to provide our Southern California shoppers with delicious, locally grown greens all year long, thanks to their advanced technology that brings out its best natural flavor.”

The farm’s increased production is powering the expansion of Plenty’s California retail footprint to more than 180 locations including all California Bristol Farms, Gelson’s and Whole Foods Market stores. Plenty's leafy greens are also available online through Good Eggs, Imperfect Foods, Instacart, Misfits Market and Whole Foods.

Plenty will continue its expansion throughout California and beyond this summer. Its next expansion will bring Plenty to the East Coast with the completion of its farm in Richmond, Virginia, in 2024, which will grow strawberries in partnership with Driscoll's. For the latest availability, please visit www.plenty.ag/store-locator.

About Plenty

Plenty is rewriting the rules of agriculture through its technology platform that can grow fresh produce almost anywhere in the world, year-round, with peak-season quality and up to 350x more yield per acre than conventional farms. Plenty’s proprietary approach is designed to preserve the world’s natural resources, make fresh produce available to all communities and create resilience in our food systems against weather, location, pests and climate impacts. Plenty operates the world’s most advanced indoor farm in Compton, California, and is currently building the world’s first vertical farm to grow strawberries indoors at scale near Richmond, Virginia, and the world’s largest vertical farming research center in Laramie, Wyoming. For more information, visit www.plenty.ag.