EoS Fitness Unveils State-of-the-Art Modern Fitness Oasis in Houston Inner Loop

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Houstonians can now get their heart pumping at the new EoS Fitness located just minutes from downtown Houston. Bringing 34,000 square feet of high-end workout space to the bustling Fourth Ward neighborhood in Houston, EoS continues to elevate the fitness experience in Texas.

Located at 1755 Allen Pkwy in The Allen mixed-use development, the gym features a sleek design reflecting the high energy environment. The space-age architecture offers scenic rooftop views, with modern well-appointed interiors to match. From cutting-edge workout equipment to next-level recovery options, including cryotherapy, the new gym is taking fitness to new heights in Houston.

This gym marks EoS’ fifth Houston area location and its sixth location now open in Texas. The gym chain plans to open 50 new locations in the Greater Houston Area and DFW Metroplex by 2028, bringing 2,500 jobs to the Texas market.

“Our focus in Texas continues to be on expanding access to state-of-the-art health, fitness and wellness options for the entire community to enjoy,” said Richard Idgar, COO, EoS Fitness. “Our new Houston location provides access to innovative fitness solutions with something for everyone, all in a welcoming, high-energy environment.”

The new gym features amenities that EoS members know and love, like top-of-the-line cardio equipment, strength training machines, lifting platforms and an expansive range of free weights. Building on EoS’ investment in next-level recovery options, the new gym also offers a stand-up full-body cryotherapy chamber, reaching temps as low as -180°F. The cryo chamber not only soothes aches and pains, lowers blood pressure and fights toxins, but it can also help strengthen mental clarity and improve sleep quality by boosting endorphins.

The Houston location features EoS Smart Strength Equipment, a seven-piece smart technology line that personalizes each member’s workout to their individual goals and fitness levels. Other premium amenities include the EoS Recovery Room complete with massage chairs developed for total-body relaxation; saunas; NOURISH, a juice and smoothie bar; a variety of weekly group fitness classes; The EoS Backyard, a curated outdoor workout space located on the terrace balcony overlooking the city; The EoS Yard®, a turf-lined indoor dedicated functional training area; expert personal trainers and more.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 125+ locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.eosfitness.com.