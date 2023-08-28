Families, Friends, Competitors Attend Two of the World’s Largest Shooting Sports Events

EAST ALTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August is National Shooting Sports Month and it is the perfect time to draw attention to the success of two of the largest shooting sports events in the world.

The 2023 Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) National Championship ran from July 7-15, and drew intense competition from over 3,100 of the nation’s best youth shooters, representing 37 states. Held annually at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, OH, the SCTP National Championship is an opportunity for friends and families to spend quality time together in a positive shooting sports environment.

The Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) 124th Annual Grand American Trapshooting Championships at the World Shooting & Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL, concluded on August 12, drawing more than 3,000 competitors over the 10-day competition. The Grand is more than a championship. It is a celebration of the shooting sports. Debuting in 1900, the Grand American is steeped in history and is a shining example of how the shooting sports have been a popular recreational activity for over a century.

“ The shooting sports positively impact millions of lives each year. These two events alone welcomed people from all walks of life, different ages and skill levels. That is what makes the shooting sports so unique; anyone can participate,” said Jason Gilbertson, director of marketing for Shoot United. “ Growth in shooting sports participation is happening, especially at the high school level. At Shoot United, we’re excited to continue sharing opportunities for people to learn and get involved.”

This August marks the 7th annual National Shooting Sports Month, organized by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Created to encourage participation in the shooting sports and emphasize firearms safety, National Shooting Sports Month reminds people about the fun and excitement of target shooting. Whether you’re an experienced shooter, a hunter, or a person just becoming interested in acquiring a first firearm, head out to the range this month and get started on your shooting journey. If you can’t make it out to the range, take some time to learn about the NSSF’s +ONE Movement and introduce a family member or friend to the shooting sports next time you head to the range.

