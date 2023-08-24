Bell Places Moog Under Contract For FLRAA, V-280 Valor

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company has been placed under contract with Bell Textron Inc., a Textron company, and work is underway for the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the Bell V-280 Valor. The contract initially funds core design and development activities through the Middle Tier Acquisition (MTA) phase of the program.

The transformational features of Bell’s next-generation tiltrotor represent the most operationally effective aircraft for the U.S. Army's long-range air assault requirements. Bell selected Moog as a significant supplier-team member with responsibility for:

Ruddervator and flaperon actuators which control the tail and wing;

Swashplate actuators which control rotor blade pitch;

Active force feel inceptor system for the cockpit controls;

Pylon conversion actuators which rotate the pylon from vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) to airplane mode; and

Flight control computers, as well as power converter units, and elements of the hydraulic system.

“ Moog has supported the development and flight of the V-280 demonstrator for years with their critical flight control components and we look forward to continuing to work with them on the FLRAA program,” said Ryan Ehinger, senior vice president and program director for FLRAA at Bell. “ The FLRAA program is an opportunity to modernize Army aviation with transformational capabilities.”

“ We are delighted to be part of the V-280 Valor Team and this historic program to provide our warfighters with this transformational capability,” said Mark Graczyk, President of Moog’s Military Aircraft business. " We have a long history with Bell, and in 2013 made the strategic decision to align our interests and resources to secure this important win for our companies. We are proud to be part of this program which will provide warfighters with an unparalleled combination of range, speed, and combat capability.”

With improved performance, maintainability, and reliability, the Bell V-280 is designed to deliver the best value in procurement, operations and support, and force structure. Doubling the speed and range of conventional helicopters, the Bell V-280 Valor will provide unmatched operational agility to self-deploy and perform a multitude of vertical lift missions currently unachievable in today's aircraft.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.moog.com.