BeautyHealth Expands In-Store Hydrafacial Treatments to Sephora Australia

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Sephora to provide in-store Perk by Hydrafacial treatments at Sephora stores across Australia by the end of the year.

The new locations build on Hydrafacial’s robust presence in more than 500 Sephora stores in North America, as well as its Store of the Future in Singapore, where Hydrafacial joined as a launch partner in 2022.

“Our partnership with Sephora successfully brings together our category creating Hydrafacial brand with one of the retail pioneers at the forefront of elevated beauty experiences,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “With our expansion in Australia, the Perk by Hydrafacial treatment will attract consumers into Sephora stores, introduce a new generation to the Hydrafacial brand, and deliver personalized in-store experiences that delight customers.”

With the latest expansion, consumers on three continents can receive in-store Perk by Hydrafacial treatments, a quickie Hydrafacial experience exclusive to Sephora. Perk exfoliates and hydrates, revealing smooth, glowy skin in minutes—perfect for makeup prep, monthly maintenance, or an instant pick-me-up.

Sephora General Manager for Australia and New Zealand Mark O’Keefe, stated, “Sephora is thrilled to be launching the Perk by Hydrafacial treatment in select stores in Australia. Providing a spa-grade treatment in-store ensures we are offering customers a hyper-personalized service and a retail experience where they are able to explore and learn across our extensive beauty offering.”

Perk by Hydrafacial launched in 2020 as Sephora’s first paid skincare service in partnership with an external vendor. Since, the partnership has delivered impactful results for both companies. In-store Perk by Hydrafacial treatments drive foot traffic to Sephora brick and mortar locations, and Sephora reports higher average dollar sales from clients who receive the treatment.

Hydrafacial’s retail presence is a brand beacon, meeting consumers where they are with an accessible introduction. The retail channel especially attracts younger consumers seeking an entry point into aesthetics treatments, accommodates budget-conscious consumers who are looking for results without the full spa experience, and draws in the booked and busy looking for just a quick touch up.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan; the continued business relationship between The Beauty Health Company and Sephora; the ability to attract, convert, and keep consumers to the Hydrafacial brand; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France almost 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury goods group, Sephora’s excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 35 countries.

In 2008, Sephora made its debut in South East Asia by launching its first retail store in Singapore. In 2015, Sephora acquired Luxola, with a vision to build its E-commerce arm in the SEA region. Today, with 100+ stores in the region, Sephora has established itself as a leader in beauty retail, with true omni-channel presence across South East Asia and Oceania key markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, India and Indonesia. The presence also extends to E-commerce first markets like the Philippines. Sephora SEA carries an unparalleled assortment of international brands such as Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty; cult brands like Tarte Cosmetics and Nudestix, as well as Fresh Beauty and Ole Henriksen. Driven by the idea of offering consumers a seamless, omni buying experience, Sephora SEA continues to reach beauty enthusiasts through multi-channel touch points.