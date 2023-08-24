The Fresh Market to Sponsor Season 12 of The VeryVera Show

The Fresh Market is excited to announce its partnership with The VeryVera Show as the title grocery sponsor and brand featured on Season 12 of the show. The collaboration is set to showcase the wide variety of high-quality products available at The Fresh Market, empowering viewers to create extraordinary meals at home. (Photo: The Fresh Market)

The Fresh Market is excited to announce its partnership with The VeryVera Show as the title grocery sponsor and brand featured on Season 12 of the show. The collaboration is set to showcase the wide variety of high-quality products available at The Fresh Market, empowering viewers to create extraordinary meals at home. (Photo: The Fresh Market)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teaming up with Southern cooking show host, entrepreneur and cookbook author Vera Stewart, The Fresh Market is excited to be the title grocery sponsor and brand featured on season 12 of The VeryVera Show. Airing in 42 markets across the country, each 30-minute episode of The VeryVera Show features engaging and exceptional guests, savory recipes, diversity in food preparation, delightful surprises and lifestyle and entertaining tips.

Known as a destination for special occasions and time saving meal solutions, The Fresh Market is proud to partner with The VeryVera Show as Vera’s winning smile welcomes in thousands of viewers of all ages who are looking for ways to put a spin on traditional meals and creating memorable culinary experiences. Celebrating the joy of delicious food shared between family and friends seemed be a natural connection for the two brands and one that will be highlighted throughout Season 12.

“We’re thrilled to have The Fresh Market brand represented on The VeryVeraShow and look forward to seeing our products come to life through Vera’s recipes,” stated Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. “We know our guests trust us for the highest quality products and now they'll be able to tune in and learn more ways to make every day eating extraordinary and special occasions even more memorable.”

As part of the sponsorship, Vera Stewart will tap into her love of college football and guest host an upcoming Tailgating episode of The Fresh Market’s shoppable livestreams. On October 12, guests can tune in and shop live while Vera shares some of her favorite recipes and tips on hosting the perfect Tailgating party and have a chance to win Vera’s cookbooks.

"As a loyal shopper with The Fresh Market since my local store opened, my visits have always felt like an experience,” said Vera Stewart of The VeryVera Show. “The layout of the store introduces a warm feeling and showcases the carefully selected brands and signature The Fresh Market products. The friendly cashier at the register makes the trip more pleasurable. Having The Fresh Market as a partner moving into Season 12 speaks to my own culinary journey and I look forward to sharing my experiences and tips with our viewers."

Season 12 of The VeryVeraShow kicks off on August 26 and will feature episodes celebrating different seasons, holidays, special occasions and more.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About The VeryVera Show

The VeryVera Show, currently in its 12th season, airs in 42 metropolitan markets across 19 states. Each episode showcases Vera’s natural teaching ability with prompts reminding us to use our manners and incorporate a new twist to your grandmother’s favorite recipes. Vera’s circle of friends in the industry brings first-class talent and recognition to the screen. The chemistry in the kitchen, whether it be with a guest or putting a twist on her own well-known recipe, makes for a fun-filled thirty-minute show. In addition to promotions and product giveaways, the recipes featured during the broadcast are also posted on the VeryVera website to maximize the viewer experience. The season is made up of a variety of episodes featuring culinary instruction and diversity in food preparation. Vera’s friendly personality makes you feel comfortable about entertaining and making culinary memories with those you love–it’s what keeps thousands of viewers coming back week after week!