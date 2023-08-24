MatSing and Maser Australia score a connectivity hat trick at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antennas, today announced their support of the Accor Stadium in Sydney’s Olympic Park, one of the venues of the recently concluded Women World Cup. Integrated with the new distributed antenna system (DAS), MatSing’s lens antennas provided reliable and advanced cellular connectivity for Optus spectators attending the sporting event while enjoying festivities at the venue.

To serve the communication needs at the 83,500 capacity iconic stadium, with fans wanting to instantly share their experience with families and friends, a brand-new indoor network has been put in place to deliver high-capacity cellular connectivity. The network includes 14 MatSing MS-MBA-4.4.2-F2-H2-L2 lens antennas covering the field and lower seating areas. The multibeam tri-band base-station antennas utilize a patented spherical lens design with 4 isolated F Band (3.3GHz – 4.2GHz) cross-polarized beams, 4 isolated mid-band (1695MHz – 2690MHz) cross-polarized beams and 2 isolated low-band (698MHz – 960MHz) beams.

“There is a need for increased connectivity in today’s world of sports and entertainment, and our lens antennas are proven to deliver industry-leading high-capacity connectivity,” said Bo Larsson, CEO of MatSing. “Video and multimedia usage is exponentially higher at sporting events and music festivals and our lens antennas best serve the connectivity needs of these high-traffic venues. We are honored to have supported the highly successful World Cup and I would like to convey our thanks to all the parties involved in this mega project - including Optus, Ventia, and Maser Australia - for having delivered a next-generation network at the Accor Stadium that will serve connectivity needs for years to come.”

MatSing leverages patented light-weight metamaterials and unique design to distinguish its high-performance antennas. Delivering high sectorization with minimal signal interference, fewer number of antenna locations are typically required to deliver the advanced performance that carriers want from their networks. As fans converge to watch events scheduled at the historic venue, they will be able to connect seamlessly and augment their event experience.

“As a proudly owned and operated Australian company, Maser is thrilled to be involved in this innovative, state of the art lens antenna solution at one our country’s largest stadiums which will not only help audiences share those special sporting moments with those closest to them but also provide ongoing connectivity for all major sporting and entertainment events in the foreseeable future,” said Carys Geraghty, COO of Maser Australia.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry. To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.

About Maser Australia

With over 30 years of industry experience, Maser Australia is a trusted provider of advanced technology solutions, sourced from our network of leading international suppliers across the telecommunications, enterprise, industrial and defence sectors.

Our RF division supply active and passive products for RF site builds whether VHF, UHF, Microwave, LoRAWAN, Cellular 3G, 4G, 5G, and for public safety.

For all your RF requirements contact us at SalesRF@maser.com.au or visit our website www.maser.com.au