Cyberint and Cyware Announce Integration to Enhance Detection and Automated Response Based on Dark Web Intelligence

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberint, the leader in impactful intelligence, is thrilled to announce its integration with Cyware, the leading provider of threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and cyber fusion solutions. The combined solution enables organizations to access and integrate contextual threat intelligence, enhance their threat-hunting capabilities, and automate collaborative response actions to potential attacks. The joint solution and use cases will be detailed in an upcoming webinar on August 29 at 1:00 pm EDT.

“By combining Cyware's advanced capabilities with Cyberint's deep and dark web intelligence, we empower organizations to connect the dots on security incidents, reduce response time, and elevate their security posture,” said Shahar Kodraty, Head of Technical Alliances at Cyware. “Together, we can make a tangible impact in the fight against cyber threats, benefiting enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs globally."

With this collaboration, Cyberint's web intelligence seamlessly integrates with Cyware’s Threat Intel Exchange product enabling customers to:

Identify potential threats at an early stage by leveraging streamlined deep and dark web intelligence,

Receive contextual threat intelligence to enrich and enhance security tools, blocklists, threat research, and threat-hunting activities,

Aggregate threat intelligence from multiple sources to create clear visibility into threat patterns,

Automatically notify all stakeholders about critical intelligence,

Proactively build detection rules and automate response actions to reduce the risk of successful attacks.

"Our collaboration with Cyware will enable organizations to harness the power of streamlined deep and dark web intelligence, strengthening their security posture and ensuring continuous external protection from cyber threats," said Yochai Corem, CEO of Cyberint.

About Cyberint

Cyberint’s impactful intelligence solution fuses real-time threat intelligence with bespoke attack surface management, providing organizations with extensive integrated visibility into their external risk exposure. Leveraging autonomous discovery of all external-facing assets, coupled with open, deep & dark web intelligence, the solution allows cybersecurity teams to uncover their most relevant known and unknown digital risks - earlier. Global customers, including Fortune 500 leaders across all major market verticals, rely on Cyberint to prevent, detect, investigate, and remediate phishing, fraud, ransomware, brand abuse, data leaks, external vulnerabilities and more, ensuring continuous external protection from cyber threats. To learn more about Cyberint, visit the website: https://cyberint.com/.

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprises transform security operations while breaking through silos for threat intelligence sharing, collaboration, and automated threat response. Its unique Cyber Fusion solutions enable lean security teams to proactively stop threats, connect the dots on security incidents, dramatically reduce response time, and reduce analyst burnout from repetitive tasks. Cyware improves security outcomes for enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and provides threat intelligence-sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC/ISAO information-sharing communities globally. For more information, visit https://cyware.com/.