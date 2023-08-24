Global Open Wound Care Selects eClinicalWorks EHR to Enhance Operations and Patient Care

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Global Open Wound Care—a mobile wound care clinic specializing in advanced wound treatments and point-of-care treatment decision-making—has selected eClinicalWorks EHR to enhance patient care, mobility, and practice efficiency.

Global Open Wound Care offers highly effective non-invasive treatment to heal chronic open wounds in hopes of preserving patients’ limbs with advanced skin graft technology. The practice offers mobile home care throughout the entire state of Texas, including rural communities. Their team of nurse practitioners specializes in personalized point-of-care treatment decision-making. With eClinicalWorks unified cloud-based solutions and advanced technology, Global Open Wound Care can continue to provide comprehensive home care, improve efficiency, and streamline patient-record retrieval.

With PRISMA, eClinicalWorks health information search engine, Global Open Wound Care has access to patients’ medical records from hospital systems nationwide, urgent care centers, specialties, and primary care providers, without any custom integration. PRISMA enables faster and more accurate decision-making, which is essential to providing exceptional mobile care to patients throughout Texas and surrounding rural communities.

“As a mobile wound care clinic, it is essential to have access to patients’ complete medical histories, charts, and lab reports at the point of care. With PRISMA, we can gather records from hospital systems across Texas and surrounding states,” said Julie Hollingsworth director of operations at Global Open Wound Care. “We selected eClinicalWorks because they offer solutions to streamline record retrieval, enhance documentation, and access the EHR while we’re on the road. We’re excited to leverage these advanced solutions to improve our operational efficiency and advance mobile care.”

In addition to PRISMA, Global Open Wound Care will better serve patients through their mobile clinics using technology solutions:

eClinicalTouch® : providing the practice access to the eClinicalWorks EHR and patient data anytime, anywhere with a secure internet connection. eClinicalTouch allows access to the eClinicalWorks EHR on your iPad, which enables providers to send prescriptions, capture patient data, and conduct telehealth appointments.

: providing the practice access to the eClinicalWorks EHR and patient data anytime, anywhere with a secure internet connection. eClinicalTouch allows access to the eClinicalWorks EHR on your iPad, which enables providers to send prescriptions, capture patient data, and conduct telehealth appointments. eClinicalWorks Scribe: offering providers the flexibility to generate accurate and comprehensive Progress Notes with speech-to-text software. Scribe is built on a natural language platform with AI-driven voice-recognition software that saves time and lets providers focus on providing care to the patient.

About Global Wound Care

Global Open Wound Care is a mobile wound care clinic that provides patients with greater access to expert, personalized wound care. Our team of nurse practitioners specializes in advanced wound treatments and point-of-care treatment decision-making. We create personalized care plans informed by the patient’s environment and goals for recovery. For more information, visit www.globalopenwoundcare.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.