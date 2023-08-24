PAR Government, in partnership with ICEYE, Awarded a Prime Spot on a $900M United States Space Force Contract

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary PAR Government Systems Corporation, in close partnership with ICEYE US, the leading commercial provider of space-based radar capabilities, has signed a prime contract award for the Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) Satellite-Based Services initiative led by the U.S. Space Force. The contract serves as a mechanism for satellite-based services and capabilities to support all domains (space, air, land, maritime, cyber) with consistent, quality backed, low-latency offerings. PAR Government was one of 16 awardees on the PLEO Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) effort, which has a $900M ceiling over five years, with five-year option periods.

Under the direction of Space Systems Command, the ID/IQ effort was orchestrated by the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO) and is intended to support U.S. Combatant Commands, defense agencies, other federal government agencies, and international coalition partners.

“PAR Government is an innovative leader in the development, management, and delivery of critical, tactical-edge capabilities for our nation’s warfighters. We are enabling timely delivery of commercial space-based services and products directly to the mobile platforms being used by our nation’s defenders at the tactical edge. To that end, the PAR Government team includes best-in-class Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) constellation capabilities provided by key partner ICEYE US,” said Michael Nelson, president, PAR Government. “Delivering critical services and information through the PLEO effort exemplifies PAR’s mission of continuously improving the operational effectiveness of our military and our allies.”

PAR Government’s subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), is also included in the contract award. RRC has partnered with the Department of Defense (DOD) customers to provide award-winning satellite communications and space-related operations and maintenance services, including 24/7/365 terrestrial communication systems support, IT-related support, telecommunications engineering, and installation services, and ensures the functionality and positioning of government satellite assets for defense agencies worldwide. To date, RRC’s DOD customers have won more than 80 Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) facility awards.

“PAR Government and ICEYE US have joined forces to create ‘strength-on-strength’ value for the United States Space Force, our military, and allied partners. We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver near-real time persistent monitoring services to decision makers across the DOD under the guidance of Space Systems Command,” said Eric Jensen, CEO at ICEYE US.

ICEYE US builds and operates a constellation of small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, enabling hourly revisit of any location on earth wherein insights can be derived day, night and through cloud cover. Combined with ICEYE US advanced processing techniques, end users receive reliable, relevant information across various mission applications. PAR Government and ICEYE US are committed to advancing the state of the art concerning commercial sector integration for the United States Space Force.

About ICEYE US

ICEYE US builds and operates SAR spacecraft from its manufacturing and 24/7 mission control center in Irvine, California. The company delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on Earth through the provision of remote sensing data, the delivery of turnkey space systems, and by offering advanced analytic solutions. ICEYE US operates four SAR satellites licensed by NOAA. The parent company, ICEYE, has launched over 20 small satellites since 2018 and today operates the world’s largest synthetic-aperture radar satellite constellation. SAR imagery enables objective, data-driven decisions for end users in sectors such as Earth science, natural catastrophe response, and natural resource management. ICEYE’s data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover. For more information, please visit www.iceye.com.

About PAR Government

PAR Government is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. An ISO 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certified company, PAR Government is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

About PAR Technology Corporation.

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, customer loyalty and engagement, payments, omnichannel digital ordering and delivery, and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.. Additionally, the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance report can be found at https://www.partech.com/company/ESG.