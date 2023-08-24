Global Diaper Market to Witness 6% CAGR During 2023-2028, Driven by Growing Birth Rates and Environmental Awareness - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Diaper (Adult and Baby Diaper) Market: Analysis Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diaper market was valued at $88.33 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow to $122.63 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market Dynamics

The surge in demand for diapers is attributed to several market dynamics, including the increasing birth rates, rising awareness about environmentally conscious options, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the expansion of distribution channels. Furthermore, effective marketing campaigns, innovations in diaper products, and shifting family dynamics towards urban nuclear families have contributed to the market's growth. The geriatric population's rising prevalence of urine incontinence, coupled with advancements in adult diaper design and marketing strategies, has driven the adult diaper segment's growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation analysis reveals several key insights. The end-user segment is divided into baby diapers and adult diapers. The adult diaper market is the fastest-growing segment, fueled by factors such as the aging population, consumer hygiene awareness, and advancements in healthcare. The product type segmentation of baby diapers includes disposable diapers, training nappies, cloth diapers, and others. Among adult diapers, tape adult diapers are gaining traction due to lifestyle-related incontinence and technological advancements.

Distribution Channels

In the distribution channel segment, online sales are growing rapidly, driven by expanding e-commerce sectors, increasing birth rates, and enhanced supply chain networks. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the shift towards online purchasing. Offline distribution remains prominent, particularly in the adult diaper market, where major brands employ promotional events to boost sales.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the global baby diaper market due to high per capita income, parental awareness of hygiene, and growing working women populations. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing birth rates, rising middle-class incomes, and government efforts to promote diaper adoption. Within Asia Pacific, China is a standout market, driven by urbanization and changing consumer preferences.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had mixed effects on the diaper market. While demand surged during the early stages due to consumer hoarding, adult diaper demand increased due to hospitalizations and hygiene concerns. Awareness of disposable hygiene products as a preventive measure against COVID-19 further bolstered the market.

Way Forward and Trends

The market is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years. Innovations such as customizable features, smart diapers, and biodegradable options are expected to shape the market landscape. The trend of continuous Research and Development (R&D) activities will play a pivotal role in differentiating brands and driving market competitiveness.

Market Dynamics Growth Drivers Growing Number of Working Women

Growing Number of Geriatric Population

Rapid Urbanization

High Birth Rates in Emerging Economies

Expanding E-Commerce and Online Retailing Challenges Outbreak of Skin Rashes

Environmental Concerns Market Trends Introduction of Smart Diapers

Increasing Focus on Ingredient Transparency

Continuous Research and Development (R&D) Activities

Rising Demand for Biodegradable Diapers

Key Players

The global diaper market is characterized by a fragmented landscape with key players, including:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

Ontex Group

Hengan International Group Company Ltd

Nobel Hygiene

Bumkins

