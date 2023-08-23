The Internet Made Us Do It! Brazi Bites Debuts New First-to-Market Savory & Sweet Gluten-Free Waffles

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brazi Bites, pioneer of Latin-inspired, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free foods, today announced the launch of its new gluten-free Waffles line, inspired by the viral #WillitWaffle social media trend sweeping the internet. Available in three delicious flavors, including the first-to-market Cheesy Waffle and traditional sweet Homestyle and Blueberry varieties, Brazi Bites Waffles are packed with protein and can be enjoyed any time of day.

Brazi Bites has a highly-engaged community, and often uses consumer insights to refine product assortment and innovation. When Brazi Bites noticed creators across the internet were putting its signature Brazilian Cheese Bread into waffle irons, the brand decided to look closely into the category and found they could fill a need that was not being met. Savory waffles did not exist and gluten-free options fell below the taste mark, so they seized the opportunity. Made with simple and wholesome ingredients Brazi Bites Waffles address the growing need for better-for-you breakfast as well as the expansion of waffle consumption throughout the day.

“ This is one of our most exciting launches to date, especially with the rise in consumer demand for trending and viral products,” said Junea Rocha, Co-Founder and CMO of Brazi Bites. “ Once we saw how many fans were ‘waffling’ our Cheese Bread, we knew we had to make this viral hack a reality. We were able to create gluten-free, protein-packed waffles that truly deliver on taste - a goal we worked tirelessly to achieve. We’re thrilled to be pioneering savory waffles, along with our Homestyle and Blueberry varieties ”

Whether consumers prefer a savory breakfast, a sweet afternoon snack, or love waffles for dinner, Brazi Bites Waffles are the perfect, easy-to-make option. Simply grab them straight from the freezer, pop them in the toaster, and they’ll be ready in minutes - no waffle iron required. Additional details include:

Cheesy: As the first-to-market savory waffle in the frozen food aisle, Brazi’s Cheesy Waffle delivers on the ultimate cheesy taste, inspired by their popular Brazilian Cheese Bread. Packed with 9g of protein, this crowd-pleasing flavor can be topped with all things savory, sweet or eaten on its own. Freezer-aisle shoppers won’t be able to get enough of it!

As the first-to-market savory waffle in the frozen food aisle, Brazi’s Cheesy Waffle delivers on the ultimate cheesy taste, inspired by their popular Brazilian Cheese Bread. Packed with 9g of protein, this crowd-pleasing flavor can be topped with all things savory, sweet or eaten on its own. Freezer-aisle shoppers won’t be able to get enough of it! Homestyle: Introducing an upgraded version of a classic! Brazi’s Homestyle Waffle delivers the perfect texture combination that waffle consumers know and love, making it the ideal mainstay for family freezers and versatile enough to enjoy any time of day.

Introducing an upgraded version of a classic! Brazi’s Homestyle Waffle delivers the perfect texture combination that waffle consumers know and love, making it the ideal mainstay for family freezers and versatile enough to enjoy any time of day. Blueberry: Guilt-free indulgence has never been sweeter than with Brazi’s Blueberry Waffle. Everyone loves a protein-rich breakfast that satisfies their sweet tooth, and the real blueberry flavor made with real fruit delivers on taste, texture and nutrition.

Brazi Bites Waffles have an SRP of $5.99 per box and are available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market starting in September 2023, with additional retailers to come in 2024. Waffles join the brand’s core line of naturally gluten-free Latin-inspired products, which include Brazilian Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites, and Empanadas. Brazi Bites products are available at more than 17,000 natural, conventional, and club stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, and more, as well as online at www.brazibites.com and on Amazon.

About Brazi Bites:

Brazi Bites is revolutionizing how consumers think about the freezer aisle with its delicious Latin-inspired, better-for-you, and naturally gluten-free foods. The company was born in the kitchen of husband-and-wife duo Junea Rocha and Cameron MacMullin in 2010 to bring the Brazilian household staple Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo) to the U.S. market. In a few short years, Brazi Bites grew into a nationally distributed brand with a passionate following after appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank. Today, Brazi Bites has multiple product lines including Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites, Empanadas, and NEW Waffles with distribution in 17,000+ stores across natural, conventional, and club channels. For more information about Brazi Bites, visit www.brazibites.com, or follow the company on Instagram (@Brazi_Bites), TikTok (@Brazi_Bites), and Facebook (@BraziBites).