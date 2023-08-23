California Pizza Kitchen Debuts Updated Menu With Four Flavorful New Dishes and Return of Beloved Original Italian Chopped Salad

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the fall season just around the corner, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) has been busy in the kitchen working on the launch of its latest menu that includes four new limited time only items and the return of a guest favorite recipe.

Starting this week, guests can enjoy CPK’s new Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Building on the recent success of the brand’s West Coast Burger, the new chicken sandwich brings a similar California twist to a traditional menu favorite – hand breaded, extra crispy, stacked high with fresh extras, and sure to satisfy. CPK is also extending its popular spicy buffalo sauce to an all-new Spicy Buffalo Chopped Salad. And of course because no one does bold and creative pizza flavors like CPK, fans will love the new Black & Bleu Pizza with its classic bleu cheese and grilled carne asada steak pairing. And finally, back by overwhelming demand is the return of the original CPK Italian Chopped Salad.

“CPK is committed to consistently delivering bold, new recipes that bring the creative flavor of California to guests everywhere,” said Scott Hargrove, CPK Chief Marketing Officer. “Our latest menu not only provides a variety of innovative new dishes for the fall season, but also welcomes back the original recipe of our classic Italian Chopped Salad. We experimented with an updated version of the recipe, but our loyal long-time guests told us loud and clear that they wanted the original back – and we were happy to listen. We always will encourage new and different at CPK, but it was a mistake to update a menu item with such a passionate following. So whether you’re looking for something new or something tried-and-true, this new menu has it.”

All fans of CPK’s original Italian Chopped Salad should be thrilled that their beloved recipe is back – featuring roasted turkey breast, julienned salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, fresh basil and just the right amount of mozzarella cheese, all tossed in mustard herb vinaigrette dressing. Gone are the pepperoncini peppers, parmesan and oregano, which were added earlier this year.

Meanwhile, CPK’s four exciting new menu items include:

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Extra crispy and served on a toasted brioche bun with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and mayo and a side of crispy smashed potatoes.

Extra crispy and served on a toasted brioche bun with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and mayo and a side of crispy smashed potatoes. Black & Bleu Pizza: Tender marinated grilled carne asada, bold flavor Gorgonzola crumbles, garlic olive oil, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, and shaved red onions. Topped with cracked black pepper & parsley.

Tender marinated grilled carne asada, bold flavor Gorgonzola crumbles, garlic olive oil, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, and shaved red onions. Topped with cracked black pepper & parsley. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad: Grilled chicken tossed in CPK’s signature buffalo sauce on top of crisp Romaine lettuce with Monterey Jack and creamy Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, celery, scallions, and cilantro all tossed in our herb ranch dressing. * Can also be served with crispy chicken.

Grilled chicken tossed in CPK’s signature buffalo sauce on top of crisp Romaine lettuce with Monterey Jack and creamy Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, celery, scallions, and cilantro all tossed in our herb ranch dressing. * Sparkling Mango Sangria: The unexpected combination of Coppola Pinot Grigio, Milagro Silver Tequila, tropical flavors of pineapple, mango & guava.

CPK’s revamped menu is now available in all company-owned California Pizza Kitchen locations.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.