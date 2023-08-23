PMY Group Bolsters Portfolio, Adding True North Brand Alongside WJHW: A Strategic Union Set to Transform K12 Public Education Consulting

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to excellence in the public sector space, PMY Group, a leading technology solutions company specializing in providing innovative platforms and services to infrastructure, public venues, and major events, announces the acquisition of True North Consulting Group.

True North, based in Waco, Texas, built its reputation by providing a range of consulting services, including comprehensive technology planning, technical design, cyber security, physical security risk & vulnerability assessments, instructional technology, funding, governance, and bond programming to public agencies, such as state and local municipalities, K12, and higher education (SLED).

"While PMY Group is well recognized in the sports and venues industry, we continue to diversify our business into other major infrastructure classes. Our global design house, WJHW, has had a strong footprint in the Texas K-12 market for some time, and the inclusion of True North into our group further enhances our positioning in public sector markets. The addition of True North aligns with our growth trajectory and positions us for continued success in the public sector space,” said Paul Yeomans, PMY’s Group CEO.

Russ Johnson, CEO of True North, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Combining PMY, WJHW, and True North into a single team just makes sense. Our culture and approach to consulting are well aligned, and our resources and expertise are incredibly complimentary.” Johnson continues, “With the addition of decades of experience in large venue sports and performing arts, no other consulting firm will be able to match the technical diversity of our combined teams."

René Garza, President of WJHW, reflected on past collaborations, saying, "Having worked alongside True North on various projects, adding them as part of the PMY family was a natural progression of our relationship."

The group emphasizes the combined ability to leverage resources and expertise to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled value to clients. Schools and educational institutions stand to gain from a richer pool of talent, expertise, and innovative solutions that only such a collaboration can offer.

True North will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO, Russ Johnson, and its current management group, while Johnson will also join the PMY global senior executive and will be instrumental in the strategic growth of the SLED offering globally.