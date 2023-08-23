Oasis Amenities Grows as It Focuses on Building Oasis Springs Aquatic Facilities for Real Estate Developers

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oasis Amenities LLC, a fast-growing company that plans, designs and builds large aquatic amenities, is adding to its team as it plans a number of major projects around the South.

The company’s co-founders, aquatic engineering expert Dean Atkinson and construction executive Jake Rogers, have worked with clients like Disney, Carnival, and Universal and have extensive experience working with large bodies of water.

Now, Oasis Amenities is focusing its growth on creating more of these large aquatic amenities, while it also offers planning, design and construction services for community facilities like clubhouses, sports courts and entrance features.

“We will soon be announcing several major new aquatic amenities for master-plan developments in the Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma regions,” said Christopher Souza, President and CEO of Oasis Amenities. “We are finding tremendous interest from real estate owners and developers for our approach – a one-stop shop for creating a world-class aquatic amenity. We're simplifying the process by handling everything from design and engineering to construction – something that really sets us apart in the market.”

The company’s signature product is its Oasis Springs™ facilities, multi-acre humanmade aquatic amenities which use cutting-edge technology to keep the water crystal-clear. Co-founder Dean Atkinson has perfected the Oasis Springs™ technology, leveraging more than 40 years of experience as he leads the design and manufacturing of custom-made equipment for each new facility.

Oasis Amenities is led by President and CEO Christopher Souza, who brought extensive development and aquatic amenity experience to the role when he joined the company in April. Prior to joining Oasis Amenities, Souza held senior leadership roles at Tavistock Development Company and Crystal Lagoons.

Souza and the Oasis Amenities leadership are now actively growing the team as the company’s business grows, and recently hired Justin Rietema as Director of Planning and Design. Rietema joins the company with significant design and engineering experience in creating amenity-heavy commercial and residential projects, gained at such companies as Craven Thompson & Associates Engineers, H30 Sports, EDSA and Kimley-Horn.

“We are extremely excited to have Justin Rietema joining our team as we continue to grow,” said Souza. “The company expects to grow significantly over the next year, and it’s critical that we have world-class team members like Justin to help us turn our vision into reality.”

About Oasis Amenities:

Oasis Amenities LLC, based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2021 by Dean Atkinson and Jake Rogers. The co-founders have designed, built and managed large aquatic amenities for companies like Disney, Universal, and Carnival. The company, now led by President and CEO Christopher Souza, is focused on planning and building its Oasis Springs™ facilities, multi-acre humanmade amenities that offer a combination of aquatic fun and onshore activities. More information is available at oasisamenities.com.