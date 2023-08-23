Kohl's Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.
- Net sales decreased 4.8% and comparable sales decreased 5.0%
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.52
- Inventory declined 14%
- Reaffirms full year 2023 financial outlook
- Remains committed to strengthening balance sheet and to maintaining current dividend
Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said, “Our second quarter earnings were in line with our expectations. We maintained strong sales momentum in Sephora at Kohl’s, reduced inventory by 14%, and managed expenses tightly. Further, solid cash flow generation allowed us to reduce our borrowings in the period.”
“Many of our strategic efforts are just underway, which we expect will contribute incrementally in the back half of the year, and even more so in 2024 and beyond. We have enhanced the store experience and recently opened an additional 200 Sephora at Kohl’s shops, and are taking steps to further optimize our assortment and simplify our value strategies. Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our 2023 guidance and remain confident in our longer-term opportunity. I want to thank the entire Kohl’s team for their efforts to support and drive improved Kohl’s performance,” Kingsbury continued.
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Comparisons refer to the 13-week period ended July 29, 2023 versus the 13-week period ended July 30, 2022
- Net sales decreased 4.8% year-over-year, to $3.7 billion, with comparable sales down 5.0%.
- Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.0%, a decrease of 61 basis points.
- Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 1.6% year-over-year, to $1.3 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 33.5%, an increase of 208 basis points year-over-year.
- Operating income was $163 million compared to $266 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 4.2%, a decrease of 233 basis points year-over-year.
- Net income was $58 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $143 million, or $1.11 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Inventory was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 14% year-over-year.
- Operating cash flow was $430 million.
Six Months Fiscal Year 2023 Results
Comparisons refer to the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023 versus the 26-week period ended July 30, 2022
- Net sales decreased 4.1% year-over-year, to $7.0 billion, with comparable sales down 4.7%.
- Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.0%, a decrease of 1 basis point.
- Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 1.3% year-over-year, to $2.5 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 34.1%, an increase of 103 basis points year-over-year.
- Operating income was $261 million compared to $348 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 3.5%, a decrease of 96 basis points year-over-year.
- Net income was $72 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $157 million, or $1.22 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Operating cash flow was $228 million.
2023 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company reaffirms its financial outlook and currently expects the following:
- Net sales: A decrease of (2%) to (4%), includes the impact of the 53rd week which is worth approximately 1% year-over-year.
- Operating margin: Approximately 4.0%.
- Diluted earnings per share: In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges.
- Capital Expenditures: $600 million to $650 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership and store refresh activity.
- Dividend: On August 8, 2023, Kohl’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable September 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Kohl’s will host its quarterly earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET on August 23, 2023. A webcast of the conference call and the related presentation materials will be available via the Company's web site at investors.kohls.com, both live and after the call.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
|
KOHL’S CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data)
|
July 29, 2023
|
July 30, 2022
|
July 29, 2023
|
July 30, 2022
|
Net sales
|
$ 3,678
|
$ 3,863
|
$ 7,033
|
$ 7,334
|
Other revenue
|
217
|
224
|
433
|
468
|
Total revenue
|
3,895
|
4,087
|
7,466
|
7,802
|
Cost of merchandise sold
|
2,242
|
2,332
|
4,289
|
4,472
|
Gross margin rate
|
39.0%
|
39.6%
|
39.0%
|
39.0%
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
1,304
|
1,283
|
2,542
|
2,576
|
As a percent of total revenue
|
33.5%
|
31.4%
|
34.1%
|
33.0%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
186
|
206
|
374
|
406
|
Operating income
|
163
|
266
|
261
|
348
|
Interest expense, net
|
89
|
77
|
173
|
145
|
Income before income taxes
|
74
|
189
|
88
|
203
|
Provision for income taxes
|
16
|
46
|
16
|
46
|
Net income
|
$ 58
|
$ 143
|
$ 72
|
$ 157
|
Average number of shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
110
|
127
|
110
|
127
|
Diluted
|
111
|
128
|
111
|
129
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 1.13
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 1.24
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 1.11
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 1.22
|
KOHL’S CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
July 29, 2023
|
July 30, 2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 204
|
$ 222
|
Merchandise inventories
|
3,474
|
4,034
|
Other
|
296
|
374
|
Total current assets
|
3,974
|
4,630
|
Property and equipment, net
|
7,945
|
8,228
|
Operating leases
|
2,493
|
2,296
|
Other assets
|
382
|
469
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,794
|
$ 15,623
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,376
|
$ 1,497
|
Accrued liabilities
|
1,246
|
1,426
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
560
|
79
|
Current portion of:
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
111
|
164
|
Finance leases and financing obligations
|
84
|
96
|
Operating leases
|
93
|
108
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,470
|
3,370
|
Long-term debt
|
1,637
|
1,747
|
Finance leases and financing obligations
|
2,730
|
2,830
|
Operating leases
|
2,777
|
2,568
|
Deferred income taxes
|
121
|
194
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
324
|
370
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
3,735
|
4,544
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$ 14,794
|
$ 15,623
|
KOHL’S CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Millions)
|
July 29, 2023
|
July 30, 2022
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 72
|
$ 157
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
374
|
406
|
Share-based compensation
|
20
|
26
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(7)
|
(12)
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
48
|
56
|
Other non-cash items
|
(2)
|
5
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
(283)
|
(964)
|
Other current and long-term assets
|
61
|
(29)
|
Accounts payable
|
46
|
(185)
|
Accrued and other long-term liabilities
|
(52)
|
51
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(49)
|
(57)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
228
|
(546)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(338)
|
(548)
|
Proceeds from sale of real estate
|
4
|
4
|
Other
|
(1)
|
—
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(335)
|
(544)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
475
|
79
|
Treasury stock purchases
|
—
|
(158)
|
Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares
|
(13)
|
(20)
|
Dividends paid
|
(110)
|
(127)
|
Repayment of long-term borrowings
|
(164)
|
—
|
Finance lease and financing obligation payments
|
(47)
|
(55)
|
Proceeds from financing obligations
|
17
|
5
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
—
|
1
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
158
|
(275)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
51
|
(1,365)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
153
|
1,587
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 204
|
$ 222