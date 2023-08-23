Chief Appoints Lisa Lewin to Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chief, the private membership network created to connect and support women executive leaders, today announced the appointment of Lisa Lewin to its Board of Directors.

Lisa is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in corporate leadership and in advising private, public, and nonprofit organizations. She is currently the CEO in Residence at Primary Venture Partners, where she advises early-stage founders. Previously, Lisa served as CEO of General Assembly, a pioneer in education and career transformation, and the world’s largest coding bootcamp. Under Lisa’s leadership, General Assembly expanded globally and successfully transitioned to a digital model. Lisa has built thriving organizations throughout her career, including leading digital transformation at two of the world’s largest education publishers, Pearson and McGraw-Hill.

“We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Lisa’s caliber to our Board of Directors,” said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder and CEO of Chief. “Over the course of her career, Lisa has led, advised, and founded high-growth, purpose-driven businesses, primarily in the education, skill-building, and professional growth space. Her insights, experience, and demonstrated passion for workforce transformation will be invaluable to Chief, and I look forward to her many contributions as a Board member.”

Lisa joins a diverse and distinguished group of experienced leaders on Chief’s Board of Directors, including Ken Chenault, Chairman and Managing Director of General Catalyst; Laela Sturdy, Managing Director, CapitalG; and Alexa von Tobel, Founder and Managing Partner, Inspired Capital.

“Throughout my career, I have intentionally sought opportunities to lead, build, and partner with purpose-driven organizations,” said Lisa Lewin. “I am extremely impressed and inspired by the community of executive leaders Chief has built in just five years. I have also seen the impact of Chief first-hand as an early member. I look forward to working alongside the Board to help advance Chief’s important mission.”

About Chief

Chief is a private membership network designed to connect and support women executive leaders. Launched in 2019, Chief’s mission is to change the face of leadership. Chief has been recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and its community includes 20,000 executive members across the U.S. and UK. Learn more at chief.com.