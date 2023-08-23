CLIF Partners with Top-Ranked U.S. Tennis Pro Frances Tiafoe to Launch Series of Tennis Clinics Across U.S.

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLIF, maker of CLIF BAR, CLIF KID, and LUNA, today announced a partnership with professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe to launch a series of community tennis clinics in cities across the U.S., providing young athletes greater access to the sport and a unique opportunity to train with Tiafoe.

The clinics will take place over the next 12 months at community centers in select cities across the country, aligning with Tiafoe’s professional tournament schedule. Each clinic will feature Tiafoe working with a small group of young players, inspiring further participation in the sport and promoting the benefits of community-based athletic programs. The full schedule of clinics will be announced on a rolling basis, with clinics already confirmed in cities including New York, Miami, Atlanta and Houston. The clinics are a result of the brand’s work with the Frances Tiafoe Fund, a fund focused on bringing together tennis and education to increase access for under-resourced youth. CLIF was one of the first corporate supporters of the Frances Tiafoe Fund, which was launched in July.

“Joining CLIF and having their support to bring these clinics to life is a very meaningful personal achievement as my own tennis career started at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in Maryland, a community center my father helped build,” said Tiafoe. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the benefits of community clinics, especially in neighborhoods that don’t typically have access to premier athletic opportunities. Through these clinics, I hope to help young players from diverse backgrounds realize the physical and mental benefits of tennis.”

The partnership with Tiafoe and CLIF continues the work of the CLIF CORPS Athlete Coalition, an initiative that works with athlete and organization partners to increase equity and access to sports and the outdoors. Launched in 2022, the coalition is part of CLIF’s long-standing community service program, CLIF CORPS. Tiafoe joins an impressive list of world-renowned athletes and national nonprofit organizations, including Outdoor Afro and the VOICEINSPORT Foundation, that CLIF CORPS has partnered with to make a positive impact.

“At CLIF, we’re motivated to make a difference in the world, and by supporting the needs of our athlete partners and the causes they care about, we can do just that,” said Brooke Donberg, Senior Manager of Partnerships at CLIF. “What makes Frances an inspiring partner for the CLIF CORPS Athlete Coalition is his unrivaled athletic ability and his passion and energy for giving back. We’re honored to support Frances and the Frances Tiafoe Fund to help kids across the country realize the benefits of tennis.”

Giving back to communities is a core aspect of CLIF's business, which includes dedicating a portion of sales to nonprofit organizations, and since 2001, employee donations exceeding $72 million and more than 191,000 service hours. CLIF CORPS is the embodiment of CLIF’s Community Aspiration, one of the business’s five core tenets, which focuses on community partnerships and support, product donations, and paid time for volunteering, with employees getting to contribute to causes of their choosing.

To learn more about the CLIF CORPS Athlete Coalition and the partnership with Tiafoe, visit www.clifbar.com/values.

About CLIF

For more than 30 years, CLIF has crafted delicious and organic food for CLIF BAR, CLIF KID, and LUNA and is committed to helping sustain its people, community, planet, brands, and business. CLIF is part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as CLIF, Oreo, Ritz, LU, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about CLIF, please visit www.clifbar.com or check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.