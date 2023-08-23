Cogito Expands Relationship with Fortune 25 Consumer Technology Company; Supports Frontline Contact Centers with Real-Time AI Guidance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in real-time AI coaching and guidance for the enterprise, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement for expansion of collaboration with a global Fortune 25 consumer technology company. The expanded relationship sees Cogito’s real-time AI guidance fully integrated into the company’s CRM system and supports thousands of additional frontline contact center agents to manage complex customer interactions and enable great customer and employee experiences.

As one of the leading technology companies in the world, the organization considers the delivery of consistent, world-class customer and employee experiences essential for its continued success on a global scale. After leveraging Cogito’s real-time AI guidance for the past several years, the organization has reaffirmed its commitment to the value of its strategic partnership with Cogito.

The strengthening of its partnership with Cogito is significantly expanding, adding thousands more licenses for its frontline agents to leverage real-time guidance powered by emotion and conversation AI. Additionally, the organization will leverage Cogito’s personalized coaching feature to produce auto-generated coaching plans tailored to individual agents. This will save supervisors and team leads significant time and enable tailored coaching plans to be delivered at scale to thousands of frontline agents.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with one of the world’s most prestigious companies and help each other on our shared journey towards continued growth and innovation,” said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito. “By seamlessly integrating into their internal systems, we are not only expanding the scope of their quality assurance programs, but also enhancing the experience for their frontline agents. Together, we are poised to create an unparalleled impact on both customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX), setting new standards of excellence in the industry.”

“Our mission has always been to deliver superior results to our enterprise customers as we understand that their success is our success. Through unwavering dedication and a commitment to innovation, we have built a strong and lasting partnership,” said Mark Leonard, Chief Revenue Officer at Cogito. “Our real-time AI solutions have become an important strategic tool in their customer operations, solidifying our position as a trusted ally in their growth journey. We look forward to the remarkable achievements that lie ahead as we embark on this extended path together."

