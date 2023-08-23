Yerbaé the Plant-Based Energy Company Joins Forces With Collective and Richmond Flowers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based energy beverage company, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Richmond Flowers, a former NFL player and coach and the visionary founder of QB Collective and Collective Sports Advisors – football’s premier identification, development, and representation ecosystem.

This alliance is set to revolutionize the industry by educating elite athletes and coaches on upgrading from conventional energy drinks available in the marketplace.

“At Collective, we believe everyone – football players, coaches and fans alike – can benefit from filling their bodies with clean fuel,” Flowers said. “So many energy drinks are filled with artificial stuff, sugars and unproven stimulants that can negatively impact a person’s overall well-being as well as alter their performance, whether on the field or in decision making in critical moments. Yerbaé breaks the mold, and I truly believe our collaboration can initiate a positive shift towards healthier energy drink choices in the sports industry and beyond.”

Drafted by the Jaguars in 2001, Flowers played three seasons in the NFL and NFL Europe before starting a career in coaching on Mike Shanahan’s renowned staff in Washington, which produced several current NFL head coaches. Flowers eventually decided he had a bigger calling and formed Collective Sports Advisors – a fully integrated sports media company that represents more than 90 NFL and college coaches and, through the QB Collective, has worked with many of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, NCAA, and high school football today.

Now, Flowers and Collective is partnering with Yerbaé, a brand committed to delivering a better, cleaner energy experience.

Todd Gibson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yerbaé, echoed Flowers’ sentiment, saying, “We are proud to collaborate with such an esteemed group of coaches and players who are shaping the future of football. Teaming up with Richmond and the Collective aims to provide elite athletes and coaches with extensive knowledge on the benefits of incorporating Yerbaé’s plant-based energy into their daily routines.”

Central to Yerbaé’s unique formula is the utilization of yerba mate, a natural and energizing plant that has gained traction in the sports community. Yerba mate, known for its numerous health benefits and energy-boosting properties, offers a sustainable alternative to the synthetic stimulants often found in traditional energy drinks. Its presence in Yerbaé’s offerings ensures that coaches and athletes receive a clean and sustained energy boost without the harmful side effects associated with conventional options. All beverages are made with plant-based ingredients and contain zero calories, zero sugar, and zero artificial sweeteners.

This partnership is set to emphasize how integrating Yerbaé’s plant-based energy drinks into the coaches’ daily lives can enhance their performance on and off the field. Furthermore, it serves as an inspiration for fans and aspiring athletes to prioritize healthier choices in their energy sources, thereby contributing to a culture of wellness.

The Yerbaé and QB Collective collaboration will not only fuel athletes’ performance during training and games but also contribute to their overall health and well-being. With Yerbaé’s diverse range of refreshing flavors and Flowers’ extensive experience in athlete development and credibility in the industry this partnership seeks to make a significant impact on the sports industry.

For more information about Yerbaé and its products, please visit www.yerbae.com.

About Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s celebrity ingredient (Yerba Mate) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients that also produces caffeine.

By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram and Facebook.

About QB Collective

QB Collective, founded by Richmond Flowers, is a leading provider to high-performance athlete training and development. Recognized for excellence, the organization offers unparalleled resources and expertise to the top-tier NCAA and NFL players and coaches.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including: that Yerbaé’s collaborations with Flowers and the QB Collective will make a significant impact on the sports industry, that Yerbaé will deliver consistent growth and that Yerbaé is a leading player in the plant-based functional energy beverage industry. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that the Company’s brokers and distributors will continue to sell and prioritize the Company’s products; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of energy drinks; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s products; additional competitors selling energy drinks reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the potential for supply chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace energy drink products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers, brokers, and distributors; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this presentation are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Information Circular dated November 15, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.