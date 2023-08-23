Expedite the Total Loss Process with IAA’s New Guidewire Marketplace Apps

SAN MATEO, Calif. & WESTCHESTER, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and IAA, an RB Global, Inc. company (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), announced that IAA’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators are now available to Guidewire ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

IAA is a leading global marketplace for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles, with solutions focused on maximizing the vehicles’ values and shortening the selling cycle overall. Now, IAA Loan Payoff® and salvage inventory processing can be integrated with ClaimCenter to help reduce claim cycle times and costs.

With the IAA Loan Payoff Accelerator, insurers can create a new IAA Loan Payoff request, exchange documents and notes with lenders, and accept letters of guarantee within ClaimCenter. The IAA Salvage Accelerator enables insurers to assign and release a vehicle to salvage, manage documents, obtain visibility into a sale, and view vehicle images. Both accelerators allow users to easily access status updates, make updates to information, and cancel an assignment or request all within ClaimCenter.

“The total loss process can be a tedious and frustrating process for everybody involved, so we set out to find a better way,” said Matt Ackley, Chief Digital Officer, RB Global. “Our solutions, marketplace, and, now, Guidewire apps, help insurers optimize many aspects of the process to make it as efficient and painless as possible.”

“We congratulate IAA on the release of its new ClaimCenter apps,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Both of IAA’s apps will help our shared customers quickly manage the total loss process end-to-end without ever having to leave ClaimCenter, increasing efficiency and allowing insurers to focus on the claimant.”

About IAA

IAA Holdings, LLC (IAA), an RB Global, Inc. company (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), is a trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. RB Global has over 7,000 employees and is headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois. For more information on IAA visit IAAI.com and for more information about RB Global visit rbglobal.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 180+ solution partners providing over 195+ integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.