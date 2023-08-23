Press Ganey and Ardent Health Services Announce Partnership to Improve the Human Experience in Healthcare and Move the Needle Toward Zero Harm

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the renowned leader in transforming the Human Experience (HX) across the healthcare ecosystem of patient, employee, member, and consumer journeys, today announced a strategic partnership with Ardent Health Services, a leading healthcare provider with 30 hospitals, more than 200 sites of care and 1,400 aligned providers across six states.

The two organizations aim to redefine the Human Experience of healthcare and accelerate the drive toward zero harm. Bolstered by a shared commitment to safety, quality, and patient experience, the partnership leverages Press Ganey's Human Experience platform to pioneer advancements across the continuum of care.

Ardent’s relationship with Press Ganey underscores their shared vision for a safer, more human-focused era of healthcare. Through this collaboration, Ardent will harness Press Ganey's industry-leading Human Experience platform, fostering a proactive and holistic approach to healthcare excellence and innovation.

“Ardent’s partnership with Press Ganey aligns with our commitment to caring for others and a culture of safety through our MissionZERO initiative,” said Marty Bonick, President and CEO of Ardent. “As part of our journey to become a highly reliable organization, we hold ourselves to the highest standard of patient care and recognize Press Ganey as a true partner in this endeavor. Together, we understand that the people we serve are at the center of all we do. That is the Human Experience."

Press Ganey's approach to patient experience and safety aligns seamlessly with Ardent's commitment to innovation and its MissionZERO imperative. Through the partnership, both organizations will push the envelope of healthcare transformation, leading the charge toward a future marked by exceptional patient outcomes and a culture of high reliability.

"We are honored to stand side by side with Ardent in their unwavering resolve to achieve MissionZERO. Our mutual dedication to advancing the Human Experience in healthcare is a powerful catalyst for positive transformation," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. "This partnership reinforces our firm belief that every patient deserves the highest level of care and safety, and an experience defined by compassion."

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform—a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX), and Market Research. PG Forsta serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services is a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country. With a focus on consumer-friendly processes and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and 200+ sites of care with more than 1,400 aligned providers in six states. From newly constructed healthcare facilities and expanded services to lifesaving technology and outstanding opportunities for team members, Ardent is committed to providing the resources communities need to keep high quality healthcare close to home.