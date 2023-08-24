AI Medical Service Inc. Signs Joint Research Agreement with US Leading Cancer Institution

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI MEDICAL SERVICE INC. (hereinafter AIM), a medical start-up specializing in the development of diagnostic endoscopic AI, has signed a joint research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), one of the world’s top medical research institutes on July 27, 2023. AIM is the first Japanese company*1 to sign a joint research agreement with MSK in the field of gastrointestinal endoscopy AI.

1 As of July 2023, based on our research.

Content and Objective of the Joint Research

AIM is now working toward receiving regulatory approval in Japan for its endoscopic AI product designed to identify early-stage gastric cancer. Its collaboration with MSK will facilitate joint research to investigate the application of Japanese gastrointestinal endoscopy AI in the United States.

Gastric cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer death worldwide, and approximately 26,000 cases of gastric cancer are newly diagnosed in the United States each year. *2

By collaborating with one of the world’s leading cancer centers, AIM will explore the potential of using Japanese gastrointestinal endoscopy AI for clinical practice in the United States.

2 International Agency for Research on Cancer “Cancer Today”[Accessed 2023/8/16]

Comment from CEO of AIM, Dr. Tomohiro Tada

"I am very pleased that we have established a joint research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), one of the world’s leading cancer research centers. The research will combine our firm’s expertise in endoscopic AI with the wisdom and experience of MSK physicians like Dr. Mark A. Schattner and Dr. Makoto Nishimura to improve the diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancers in the United States. Our company will also utilize this collaborative research to accelerate our regulatory efforts in the United States, further advancing our mission to ‘Save Lives All Over the World.’"

Comment from Dr. Mark A. Schattner

“We are very excited to partner with AIM on this exciting project. Early detection of gastric cancer is a critical unmet need that has the potential to offer very significant clinical benefit to patients. The image processing and analysis developed by AIM is very promising and we look forward to refining it and incorporating it into clinical care to improve our patients’ outcomes,” said Mark Schattner, MD, FASGE, AGAF, Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Service, MSK.

About AI Medical Service Inc.

AI Medical Service (AIM) is a Tokyo-based med-tech company established with the mission to “Save Lives All Over the World.” Japan leads the world in endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, providing firms and researchers with access to large amounts of high-quality data. AIM is the leading player in the field of endoscopic AI, engaging in joint research with more than 100 medical institutions. By bringing endoscopic AI to the real-world clinical setting as soon as possible, AIM aims to reduce the number of missed cancer diagnoses and save lives around the world.

About CEO of AIM

Tomohiro TADA, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Tomohiro TADA is the CEO of AI Medical Service Inc., the chairperson of Tada Tomohiro The Institute of Gastroenterology & Proctology as well as Visiting Lecturer, Department of Surgical Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Dr. TADA received his M.D. of school of medicine in 1996 and Ph.D. of department of surgery in 2005 from the University of Tokyo. He trained in Colorectal Surgery at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Related Press Release

https://en.ai-ms.com/news/global