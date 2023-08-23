O’Charley’s Announces New “Shrimp Lovers Weekend” Promotion

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is offering a brand-new Shrimp Lovers Weekend promotion. Seafood fans will be delighted to hear the deals run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every week giving them ample time to go O’verboard with great new deals on the meals they love the most.

Shrimp Lovers Weekend dine-in only deals include:

Bayou Shrimp Pasta – Sauteed shrimp, red and green peppers, tomatoes and onions tossed with our Cajun Alfredo sauce and linguini. $10.99

Buttermilk Fried Shrimp Dinner – Buttermilk-breaded shrimp, lightly fried. Served with two sides and cocktail sauce. $10.99

Seafood Combo Platter – Hand-battered Atlantic cod, buttermilk-fried shrimp, and stuffed crab. Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar and cocktail sauces. $15.99

And, for those that can’t get enough shrimp in their lives, they can add buttermilk fried shrimp to any entrée for just $3.

Guests can also enjoy their meals with O’Charley’s delicious $5 House MargO’ritas, an amazing deal that runs all day every day. For guests with a sweet tooth, they can finish the meal with the all-new Salted Caramel Cheesecake, O’Charley’s classic cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with candied pecans and a dash of salt.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.