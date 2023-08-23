Monsters’ Newest Member, DJ Carmella Creeper, Drops “Monster Mash Remix” Ahead of Halloween Season

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monsters Cereals featuring Halloween’s hottest haunters are back on shelves this summer and are now joined by the new Carmella Creeper. The fan-favorite lineup first came together to release “The Monster Mash” song in 2021 in celebration of the crew’s 50th anniversary, and it was a hit. Now, DJ Carmella is dropping what’s sure to be the hottest song of spooky season: “Monster Mash Remix.” Carmella has remixed the chart-topping single with an edgy, EDM sound for a new generation of Monsters Cereal fans.

“We saw so much fan love for ‘The Monster Mash’ two years ago, and even more excitement for our newest Monster, Carmella Creeper, when we introduced her to the world earlier this summer. What better way to celebrate the season this year than to tap into Carmella’s talent to put her own spin on the song and create new deathly beats for the perfect TikTok-worthy remix,” said Mindy Murray, Director, Brand Experience, Morning Foods at General Mills.

Fans can get in the spirit and show off their scary-good dance moves on TikTok using #MonsterMashRemix. “Monster Mash Remix” is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube as well as monsterscereal.com.

The remix isn’t the only thing the Monsters are dropping. For the scariest of superfans, exclusive, limited-edition merch will go on sale on monsterscereal.com on the spookiest day of the year, Friday, Oct. 13. Fans can get decked out in Monsters gear from head to toe just in time for Halloween, including:

Band tees – one featuring Halloween’s hottest haunters and the other featuring DJ Carmella

Trucker Hat and a Monsters stickers bundle that celebrates the fresh new Monster Mash Remix

Tote bags perfect for collecting all your Halloween trick-or-treating goodies

Keep an eye out for this year’s full Monsters Cereal line-up on shelves, including Carmella Creeper, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Monster Mash Remix Cereal – a fresh take on the 50th anniversary mash-up featuring all six Monsters flavors in one box. Monsters Cereals are available now at retailers nationwide starting at $3.99.

To learn more about the DJ Carmella Creeper and her remix as well as the rest of the Monsters, follow @generalmillscereal on Instagram, @monsterscereal on TikTok and visit monsterscereal.com.

