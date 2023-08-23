VMware, Stratodesk and AuthX Join Forces to Expand Options for Secure SignOn into Digital Workspaces at VMware Explore

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Long-standing partners Stratodesk, pioneer of secure managed endpoints for modern workspaces, and VMware, a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control, are pleased to announce their latest technology cooperation with passwordless authentication specialist AuthX. Together, Stratodesk, VMware and AuthX offer an efficient and hyper-secure end-to-end healthcare technology solution that safeguards patient data, boosts efficiency, and lowers the total cost of ownership for healthcare organizations.

With AuthX’s cloud-hosted, multi-factor, passwordless authentication solutions, healthcare professionals can log into their digital workspaces from anywhere at any time. A platform for easy identification and access management, AuthX enables healthcare organizations to streamline their operations while keeping providers productive and patient information secure.

Stratodesk's small footprint, Linux-based managed OS, NoTouch, gives IT teams the freedom to transform any end-user computing device, regardless of make or model, into a highly secure VDI/cloud workspace endpoint. Stratodesk NoTouch enables hospitals, outpatient clinics, and at-home services to cost-effectively and productively manage their now unified endpoint deployments with the NoTouch Center management platform. Together with AuthX and VMware, Stratodesk OS endpoints are equipped with reliable cloud workstations and multi-factor passwordless authentication, built to streamline work for professionals in healthcare, financial services, and other industries.

VMware Horizon and Horizon Cloud improve the quality of patient care with an integrated digital foundation for healthcare by supporting secure access to applications and critical protected health information (PHI) from any device, anywhere. Physicians and nurses have immediate access to mission-critical applications such as EHR and imaging software, alongside web, SaaS and mobile apps, through a unified digital workspace.

“We are thrilled to announce the technology collaboration with VMware and AuthX as Stratodesk continues to optimize endpoints, security, and management. As organizations everywhere become increasingly more security aware and sensitive, we invest on expanding the options for our customers to meet their environment access, security, and compliance requirements. This partnership marks an exciting journey of growth and advancement for the EUC and MFA space,” said Emanuel Pirker, CEO of Stratodesk.

“This solution leverages the power of authentication, endpoint management, and cloud integration that is timely for Healthcare customers as they face increasing demands for secure and agile workflows. VMware innovation is driven through partnerships like the one presented here with Stratodesk and AuthX.” - Michael Robinson, VP of Healthcare, VMware.

“Our co-development work integrates with VMware Horizon and Stratodesk NoTouch OS delivering a step forward into AuthX’s journey to provide complete and unified security solutions. As the leader in SaaS-based SSO and MFA including Badge 'Tap & Go' offerings we bring together user-friendly identity and access management with security, privacy and control for an optimized user experience,” said Marc Potash, Authx CEO.

Stratodesk is a sponsor of VMware Explore in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Stratodesk, VMware and AuthX solution is demonstrated at the Stratodesk booth #209.

About Stratodesk

Founded in 2010, Stratodesk drives the adoption of secure managed endpoints for accessing the modern workspace. Stratodesk NoTouch software gives IT users endpoint security and full manageability while allowing the flexibility to choose endpoint hardware, workspace solution, cloud or on-premises deployment, and the cost consumption model that fits their business. Through its U.S. and European offices, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and technology providers committed to modernizing and digitizing workspaces. Today, with one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering the most innovative software solution to its customers. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.