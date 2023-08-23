KRISPY KREME® Creates First-Ever Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, Available Beginning National Dog Day, Aug. 26

Beginning this Saturday, Aug. 26 – National Dog Day – Pumpkin Spice fans can double the deliciousness and share the season with their furry friends by treating them to Krispy Kreme’s new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by Krispy Kreme’s popular Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection that launched earlier this month, Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs and will be available through Aug. 31 at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by Krispy Kreme’s popular Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection that launched earlier this month, Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs and will be available through Aug. 31 at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pawsome news for pups and their Pumpkin Spice-loving owners! Beginning this Saturday, Aug. 26 – National Dog Day – Pumpkin Spice fans can double the deliciousness and share the season with their furry friends by treating them to Krispy Kreme’s new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts.

Inspired by Krispy Kreme’s popular Pumpkin Spice doughnut collection that launched earlier this month, Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs and will be available through Aug. 31 at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last.

The new Doggie Doughnuts include the Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed®, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl. The Doggie Doughnuts will be packaged in a special six-count box for purchase in-shop and via drive-thru.

This is the second consecutive year that Krispy Kreme has celebrated dogs and their owners by offering Doggie Doughnuts, this time creating opportunity for delicious, shared moments around one of fall’s favorite flavors.

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action. We’re pawsitive (groan) your dogs will love them.”

Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are safe, dog-friendly, doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan baked pet treat company. Each treat is designed specifically for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as pumpkin, peanut butter and carob, a substitute for chocolate. Pup'kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are intended as a snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal.

Fans can keep their dogs’ tails wagging with limited-edition Krispy Kreme green or white bandanas covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts – a stylish accessory for the sweetest doughnut-loving dogs. Krispy Kreme’s dog bandanas come in one size that fits most dogs and are available while supplies last at participating locations.

For dog owners, Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice collection is mixed, stuffed, sprinkled and topped with more pumpkin spice this year, including the all-new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, and the popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Show how you’re sharing pumpkin spice deliciousness and giving your pup some extra love with Krispy Kreme’s new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/doggiedoughnuts.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.