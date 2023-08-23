MOCA Financial adds Alliance Credit Union to its Growing List of Clients

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a provider of advanced digital accounts with self-issued virtual cards and payment processing in one turnkey platform is pleased to announce that $550M Alliance Credit Union (Alliance CU), headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, will offer MOCA’s Family Card and PATRIOT Card and become a Visa® BIN Principal.

Alliance CU is a $550M credit union serving West Texas. Its field of membership recently grew from 9 to 32 counties with further expansion planned. As a progressive credit union, Alliance CU is always looking for new and innovative products to help its members navigate their financial journey, and MOCA’s Family Card and PATRIOT Card were a perfect fit. Not stopping there, Alliance CU also took the forward-thinking step of becoming a Visa BIN Principal so it can sponsor other credit unions that want to offer MOCA’s innovative products.

“At ALLIANCE we have a ‘members first’ philosophy that guides every decision we make. So, our members have come to expect us to provide products that help make their lives easier. MOCA’s Family Card allows parents to give their child a debit card and retain control over when, where, and how the card is used,” said Matt Grannan, CEO of Alliance CU. “We are also proud to offer the PATRIOT Card, for active-duty military, veterans, and those who support them. Knowing that a portion of every purchase goes to support organizations helping veterans means we are staying on mission to elevate our community and those who protect it. Becoming a Visa BIN Principal so we can sponsor other credit unions that want to offer MOCA’s innovative solutions was just icing on the cake.”

MOCA’s Family Cards keep parents in control with an extensive set of card controls. Real-time alerts along with the ability to instantly block the child’s card allow constant oversight. Parents can also add and recall money from the child’s card quickly and easily.

MOCA’s PATRIOT Card is designed to meet the unique challenges active-duty military and veterans face with a portion of every purchase going to support veterans. It’s great for people who serve, have served, and those who support them.

“Part of our mission is to make state-of-the-art financial products available for community credit unions,” said Shawn Sinner, President of MOCA. “Our Family Card and PATRIOT Card are two of those products, and we are happy to partner with Alliance CU to make them available to its members. We are also pleased to add Alliance CU as a BIN Principal so other credit unions that want to offer our products can now do so under the sponsorship of Alliance CU.”

About MOCA

MOCA Financial, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a highly advanced digital account and payment processing platform in one. Founded and managed by financial institutions and payment industry veterans with well over 150 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been developing cutting edge financial products for decades. Our Mission is simple: To provide the best one-source solution for financial institutions, government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and businesses, so that they may offer consumers simple digital access to manage their money and to provide the self-issuance of virtual cards to fit their everyday active use of a payment instrument. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.

About Alliance CU

ALLIANCE Credit Union, has served West Texas communities for 83 years with the best available financial services in the most efficient, convenient and friendliest manner possible. With just over 45,000 members and 8 full-service branches, ALLIANCE is the largest credit union on the South Plains. The ALLIANCE mission is to make a difference in the lives of our members, our vision is to be the best financial solution available. ALLIANCE Credit Union is For People, Not Profit. Learn more about ACU at alliancecutx.com.