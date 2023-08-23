Humana announces new agreement with Interwell Health that expands comprehensive care for members living with chronic kidney disease.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), and kidney care management company Interwell Health, have announced a new value-based care agreement in 13 states for most Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO members living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as members across the country living with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

Value-based care is a holistic, patient-centered healthcare model that focuses on a coordinated effort to help improve patient health outcomes and quality of life. With this new agreement, these members have access throughout their healthcare journey to Interwell’s comprehensive care and specialized resources, including 1,700 network nephrologists, renal care coordinators, and in-home virtual support from dietitians, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and care coordinators. The 13 states where this value-based care program for CKD is now available are Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

“At Humana, we are committed to providing the highest levels of support and care for our members,” said Carl Daley, Humana Senior Vice President. “With millions of American adults currently living with chronic kidney disease, we continue to expand our programs, and this latest collaboration helps our members have access to value-based, coordinated chronic kidney disease care, as well as a vast amount of resources tailored to meet their specific needs throughout each stage of their healthcare journey.”

"This agreement is key to helping even more patients with kidney disease live their best lives,” said Dr. George Hart, Chief Medical Officer of Interwell Health. “We are proud of our close collaboration with Humana that is demonstrating a way to improve outcomes while lowering the total cost of care. Our success is due in large part to our ability to fully activate a passionate, multidisciplinary care team that works in partnership with our network of high performing nephrologists across the country.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

